Former Tory leader Ruth Davidson rules out becoming Boris Johnson’s next Scottish secretary

RUTH Davidson said there was “no chance” that she would become Boris Johnson’s next Scottish secretary.

The former Scottish Conservative leader, who is due to join the House of Lords, has said her commitments to her family mean she will not take any “big jobs” until her son is in school.

Ms Davidson, who is no longer an MSP, spoke to Matt Chorley on Times Radio.

She said she was looking for new projects to work on while she was with the Lords.

When asked if she would take on the role of Scottish secretary, Ms Davidson said there was “no chance”.

Giving two reasons for this response, she said: “Firstly, because Alister Jack does the job of Scottish secretary very well, thank you very much.

“Second, because I promised my partner when I retired two years ago that I wouldn’t be doing heavy jobs as long as my son – and if we’re lucky enough to have other siblings younger for them – will be in school. ”And I intend to keep that promise.

“Lord knows that in 10 years on the political front, I have broken enough promises to my friends and family.

“And also because of my political journey to become the leader at Holyrood.

“Basically, as soon as I was elected, I passed by and I did not learn my trade on the benches behind.

“And I’ve made a lot of mistakes because of that. And I’m actually looking, when I go to the Lords, to choose projects to work on, to do a good job and to learn.

“And in fact, at 42, I’m going to really enjoy learning again.”

When asked what she thought of the Prime Minister, she replied: “I think Boris Johnson is a very nice guy when you are around him.

“He’s affable, he’s humorous, he’s intelligent, he’s warm.

“He’s a very forgiving man, you’ll see how many people he’s invited to come back.”

“In terms of some of the political priorities he has, he is not part of my wing of the Conservative Party.

“I voted for other people in the leadership elections.

“But I want him to be okay. Because when prime ministers are okay, the government is okay.”

