China: confident or uncertain? – The Hindu BusinessLine





There is a generally accepted view of China: It is the rising superpower that is building its third aircraft carrier and has set a timeframe by which it will be equal to the United States. But was this the image displayed on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party? Dressed in a Mao costume, Chinese President Xi Jinping stood out among other leaders in Western attire. His words sounded alarm bells around the world. The Chinas have just taken full control of Hong Kong and its known Taiwanese, now the next big item on the agenda. Xi insisted that China’s commitment to unite with Taiwan was steadfast. This vow was followed by a threat full of surprisingly mixed metaphors that anyone who attempts to intimidate China will surely crash their heads over the Great Wall of steel built with the blood and flesh of the 1.4 billion Chinese. But were these the words of a confident superpower? Or were these the words of an uncertain superpower seeing threats in all directions? China has 14 land neighbors, three of them with powerful armies: India, Russia, and Vietnam. Of course, in recent years, China has moved closer to Russia. But the old territorial rows can easily be resurrected. Then there are a lot of disputes in the South China Sea with countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia. How does China ensure that its neighbors won’t challenge it? To keep the challengers at bay, he constantly makes belligerent noises and engages in his Wolf-Warrior diplomacy. Hence, it will always be an uncomfortable neighbor to have as we know it from Ladakh. But beyond that, the Chinese leaders fear the people. In a democracy, leaders know they can be left out of elections. But China does not have such safety valves. Its leaders are on a treadmill and constantly have to talk about economic and political progress. The Chinese claim the superiority of their one-party rule system, but one misstep could show them why democracy, however messy, is a superior form of government.

