Office disagreement over foreign aid for the Covid pandemic
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartartoand Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitandifferent opinions on foreign aid to deal with the pandemic Covid-19.
Luhut, as PPKM Emergency Java-Bali implementation manager, said Indonesia had asked Singapore and China to help it anticipate a spike in cases.
“We also communicated with Singapore, we also communicated with China, and also communicated with other sources. So, in fact, we did everything comprehensively,” Luhut said at a press conference in line broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (6/6). / 7).
This effort is part of the government’s scenario of facing an increase of 40,000 to 70,000 cases per day.
Unlike Luhut, Airlangga, which is in charge of Micro PPKM outside of Java and Bali, said the government could still handle the pandemic with its own capabilities.
“The plan is linked to health preparedness, the government still thinks that with our national capacities we can solve this problem,” Airlangga said Wednesday (7/7) at an online press conference. Airlanggame said it answered questions about whether the government could seek help from other countries.
Both had different tasks from those of President Joko Widodo. Luhut is managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Java-Bali and Airlangga outside Java-Bali.
The spokesperson for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Jodi Mahardi, said that Luhut opens the door to communication with various parties in case of need from abroad.
“It can be immediately set up to anticipate all scenarios,” Jodi said.
However, he did not respond further regarding Luhut’s disagreement with Airlangga over foreign aid.
In the meantime, the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Economy, Alia Karénine, has not yet responded to this case. Confirmation requests via instant messages are read-only.
Regarding the differences of opinion between Luhut and Airlangga, Trisakti University public policy expert Trubus Rahadiansyah said the two have different visions for dealing with the pandemic. This can be seen from the differences in the restrictions that apply in Emergency PPKM and Micro PPKM from the start.
“They don’t collaborate, but compete. That’s what I think is that the management of covid is not synergistic, not solid and not just because each of them carries a vision”, a Trubus said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7).
Trubus felt that the only solution was a takeover by President Jokowi. He believes it is time for Jokowi to directly lead the management of the pandemic like a number of leaders from other countries.
“Everything is in the hands of the president, there are no more appointments. So the ministers, the coordinating ministers, are all one. So it’s just integrated, it’s not like that,” he said. he declares.
This was also stated by a member of the House of Representatives from Gerindra, Fadli Zon. According to him, it is time for Jokowi to directly lead this emergency so that all ministries and institutions focus on tackling the pandemic emergency together.
Fadli also hopes the government admits it has been overwhelmed by the pandemic and calls for international help.
“Raise the white flag, we need emergency measures and international assistance to overcome the Covid-19 tsunami”“Fadli said via his Twitter account @fadlizon on Thursday (8/7).
A similar statement was transmitted by Democratic politician Syahrial Nasution.
Jokowi is considered to have to intervene directly because the cases of transmission of Covid-19 are of increasing concern.
“It is better if you wage the war against the imported virus yourself,“Syahrial said in a tweet he sent to Jokowi via his Twitter account, @syahrial_nst, Thursday (8/7).
Senior Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin responded to a number of parties urging President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to take direct leadership in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ngabalin sees these pressures as an attempt to politicize the crisis situation. He called on all parties to stop such efforts.
“In difficult times like this, stop all activities that politicize public space with various statements that interfere with people’s concentration,” Ngabalin said via text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7).
