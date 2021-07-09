Boris Johnson faces growing calls to declare additional public holiday if England win Euro 2020





Boris Johnson at Wembley (PA Wire) Boris Johnson refused to rule out the prospect of an emergency public holiday should England to win Euro 2020 on Sunday. The Prime Minister has been pressured to consider a single day off in case of Three Lions winning the tournament after beating Denmark 2-1 at Wembley Wednesday night. Asked about the prospect of a public holiday if England beat Italy in the final, Mr Johnson said: I think it would be a tempting fate; let’s see what happens. Calls for the Monday recess intensified, with more than 100,000 signatures on a petition hosted on Parliament’s website. It reads: Sunday 8 p.m. is a tough time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an extra day off the next day would help that considerably. In addition, a historic victory should be celebrated. One would expect the winning team to parade the trophy, and a holiday would be the perfect time to do so. Moreover, the English would naturally want to continue to profit from the victory, giving the retail and entertainment sector a much needed opportunity to make up for lost revenue. Downing Street has said he will hold celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team in due course. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: I don’t want to anticipate the outcome of Sunday’s game. We clearly want England to go all the way and win the final and then we will set our plans in due course. We hope that when England wins we will lay out our plans. Downing Street also said employers who are able to do so should be flexible to allow staff to work late Mondays or take a day off if England wins. The match will be over at 10 p.m. if it is settled in the normal course. However, the prospect of extra time and a penalty shootout means the game could end closer to 11pm. Mr Johnson has previously said pubs can stay open until 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to reduce the risk of patrons being asked to leave before the game is over. The story continues Wednesday’s victory over Denmark went into overtime and ended around 10:45 p.m. Read more Starmer hears concerns from NI parties over Brexit implementation Northern Ireland ready for wave of Covid-19 eases on July 26 NHS Test and Trace was a success, says former boss Baroness Harding

