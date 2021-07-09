Modi emphasizes the need for modern and flexible educational models | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with the directors of the main technical institutions funded by the central government and stressed the need to develop innovative and flexible education models to meet future needs and make India a plaque hub for research and development. A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi stressed the need to adapt higher and technical education to keep pace with the changing environment and emerging challenges. This forces institutions to reinvent and reassess themselves, to develop alternative and innovative models in accordance with the present and future needs of the country and of society … It is necessary to progress towards flexible, homogeneous education models. and capable to provide learning opportunities according to the needs of the learners, Modi said during the virtual interaction, adding that access, affordability, equity and quality should be the core values ​​of these models of learning. ‘education. The interaction brought together more than 100 heads of institutes, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science. He was also joined by the newly elected Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and State Ministers of Education. Officials who attended the meeting said Modi was briefed on the ongoing research and development (R&D work) at these institutions and the improvement in the gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher education in the United States. in recent years. Digitization of higher education can play an important role in increasing GER, and students will have easier access to good quality and affordable education, Modi said. The GER is a statistical measure used in the education sector to determine the number of students enrolled in school at several different levels (such as elementary, middle and high school), and use it to show the ratio of the number of students living in that country to those who qualify for a particular grade level. The Prime Minister commended the R&D work carried out by these institutions to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will form the basis of India’s dreams and aspirations for the next 25 years as we celebrate 100 years of independence. We need to focus on developing futuristic solutions in education, health, agriculture, defense and cybertechnology, he said. The Prime Minister also spoke of the need to develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages ​​and to translate global journals into regional languages. We had a rewarding interaction with the directors of major IITs and @iiscbangalore during which we exchanged thoughts on a wide range of topics including making India a hub for R&D (research and development), innovation and popularization of science among young people, Modi tweeted after the interaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-stresses-need-for-modern-flexible-education-models-101625768665917-amp.html

