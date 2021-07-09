Jokowi surrounded by greedy and corrupt oligarchy politicians, clean up!





Jakarta – PAN founder Abdillah Toha criticized the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which was considered poor. The main problem, he says, is the people around the president. Abdillah Toha has made it known via his Twitter account that the current situation in Indonesia is not good. He mentioned several problematic areas. “I respect President Jokowi. The test of a leader is in times of crisis. We are facing a multiple crisis and there is no sign of slowing down. The pandemic is getting worse, the economy is in crisis. decline, law enforcement fails, taxation is threatened with bankruptcy, the underprivileged suffer, meanwhile … “wrote Abdillah on his Twitter account on Friday (07/07/2021). In the continuity of his teasing, Abdillah Toha said President Jokowi was surrounded by troubled people. From incompetent staff to buzzer which dives. “… you are surrounded by incompetent staff, greedy oligarchs, corrupt politicians who have started campaigning for the presidential election, the KPK and lax laws, poor communication, deceptive buzzers, etc.”, did he declare. The way to deal with it is to replace the people around the president. “The only way is to have the courage to stand firm and cleanse the environment of your sick father,” he said. When contacted, Abdillah Toha gave an example in the case of the verdict of the prosecutor of Pinangki, Sirna Malasari. Pinangki, who has been proven to have received bribes from Djoko Tjandra, was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison by the district court, but appealed to the Jakarta High Court and was only sentenced to 4 years in prison. So far, the attorney general’s office has not appealed the decision. “The law is a joke. As for Pinangki, people say the president should not interfere in legal affairs. It is low demand,” he said. “If the public prosecutor is not right, he must be replaced. In the case of the fire in the building of the prosecution, who is responsible? It is not yet clear,” concluded the one who was once a member of the RPD Commission I. . See also video: Spokesperson: Emergency PPKM embodies President Jokowi’s constitutional obligations [Gambas:Video 20detik] (aik / tor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5636788/abdillah-toha-jokowi-dikelilingi-oligarki-rakus-politisi-korup-bersihkan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos