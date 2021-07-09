New political alignments in sight





The next general election is still a long way off if it goes ahead as planned in October 2023, but the political trio of our politicians, Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, have already started to maneuver politically for eventual success.

While the focus would be on the future political scenario in Punjab, they also began to reach out to smaller parties and disaffected elements within the parties. In this context, Prime Minister Imran Khans’ meeting with PML (Q) chief Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday with his son Ch Monis Elahi (once hated by Imran to the point that he did not include him in the cabinet) was of political importance.

This came after the Prime Minister began to receive information about the political settlement between Chaudhrys and former President Asif Ali Zardari after the latter held a two-hour meeting with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. , Ch Pervaiz Elahi, face to face.

At Wednesday’s meeting alongside the Prime Minister were leaders of the Punjab IK, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shafqat Mahmood. Sources said they also discussed factor Jenagir Khan Tareen. Ch Pervaiz Elahi also put the Prime Minister in confidence during his meeting with Asif Zardari and recognized his role in obtaining the unanimity of the senators by withdrawing the candidates from the PPP.

Interestingly, the goal of both meetings seems to be one, namely how to block PML (N), who despite all tactics managed to keep their voice bank intact. This is the major concern in the three camps of PTI, PPP and PML (Q).

As for the PML (N), the only thing that could damage their vote bank would be the confusion over the two party narratives – one led by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz the other by Shehbaz Sharif. It is highly likely that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would also opt for a seat adjustment and not an electoral alliance. An agreement has been established between PML (N) and JUI (F) in this regard.

Imran Khan is likely to have a solo flight and he is highly unlikely to opt for an electoral alliance with PML (Q) or MQM (Pakistan), but he would certainly opt for seat adjustments with Chaudhrys of Gujarat and Janobi Punjab Mahaz.

PTI is another weak point in Sindh and reports from Karachi suggest serious organizational problems. Although in Karachi, out of 20 seats, the PTI won 14 AN and MQM (Pakistan) four and they are in coalition, both are not ready to form an electoral alliance.

In rural Sindh, things are even worse for the PTI and Imran will have no choice but to depend on his ally, the Grand Democratic Alliance, GDA. The Prime Minister’s meeting with former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday went in the same direction.

As for PPP and Asif Zardari, they are working on a plan to secure maximum seats from Sindh, both in rural and urban areas. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas still remain their weak links as well as some districts of rural Sindh.

But, given the weak position of the PTI and the MQM, Asif Zardari has devised a plan to secure a few more seats than in 2018. In the Punjab, he is looking for a few in the south of the Punjab before launching himself. in a post-election scenario.

With a new political alignment in sight, the possible political scenario would revolve around solo flight, political adjustments and electoral alliance. The factor of religious parties, notably Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), could again play a spoiler role as in 2018. its leadership.

TLP had become the fifth party after PTI, PML (N), PPP and MQM (Pakistan), and the death of its leader Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi also caused a setback, but they still have the vote bank in Punjab and Karachi.

In the current state of the political situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has a good chance of making history by becoming the first Prime Minister to complete his five-year term, unless he decides something that the former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did so by holding elections a year earlier. he could have easily finished his five years, but bad advice led to his downfall and what happened later is now history.

Imran and PTI are looking for maximum votes in case they succeed in securing voting rights for Pakistanis overseas. But even if they get that right, the number of people who would vote is also crucial. Electronic voting machines are certainly a way forward, but can they stop political engineering? Maybe not because it has its own dynamic before and after the polls.

Both the government and the opposition can test their nervousness in the local body elections which are now late. But despite clear guidelines from the Supreme Court, the ruling party appears reluctant to hold the elections this year. LB is the biggest electoral exercise after the general election.

In 2018, one of the reasons the PTI became a powerful force was its untested character and Imrans’s image as non-corruptible. He was successful in attracting new voters including families, young people and women. To his credit, a number of young political activists attended the assemblies, which was quite unprecedented since the MQM brought in new executives in 1988, mostly from the middle classes.

In the next election, he would be tried with performances marked by a number of alleged scams in which his cabinet ministers had been accused. Most of the action turned out to be a simple eye wash.

An uncertain political situation prevails in Balochistan and no one knows the fate of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), the National Party (NP), the ANP and the JUI (F) in addition independent candidates. But their role would be of political importance after the elections.

As for the KP and this too after the merger of the FATA into the KP, Imran Khans PTI seemed in a dominant position and could break his own record of retaining the province for the third consecutive term in the next elections.

The million dollar question would be the possible role of the establishment. As it stands, civil-military relations are at their best at the moment despite some differences of opinion, but one has to wait and see the changing developments in Afghanistan and their impacts on Pakistan.

Pakistani politics and elections have their own dynamics where even institutional changes before and after the elections also matter a lot, whether in the Election Commission, the judiciary or the military.

Media has also become an important player in the political landscape, and in the last two elections it was noticed that parties not only captured as much advertising space as possible, but also social media and individual characters, this which makes jobs much more difficult. and difficult for independent journalists.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst for Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/861663-new-political-alignments-in-the-offing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos