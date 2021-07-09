Trump wasn’t just an abnormal figure, psychiatrists say his rhetoric caused real trauma





Donald Trump was an unprecedented president in many ways. He was the first president without previous political or military experience, one of five presidents to win an election without the popular vote (and the first to be also removed later) and the only president to reject d immediately an electoral defeat in order to promote a Nazi-esque Big Lie.

For millions of Americans, the end of Trump’s presidency has been a relief, but for some, the break with normalcy has lasted much longer than expected. Several psychiatrists who spoke to Salon used the word “trauma” to describe the lingering impact of the past four years on many Americans, especially those in marginalized communities most exposed to Trump’s rhetoric.

Dr David Reiss, a psychiatrist who contributed to the book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” told Salon that while many of Trump’s policies can be characterized as traumatic, there are had two areas that limit. “

First, he pointed to Trump’s intentionally confrontational rhetoric (politically he was not that different from other recent Republican presidents) and noted that it had traumatized his supporters as well as his opponents.

“This is different from ‘normal’ pre-Trump politics where the strategic use of anger is not uncommon, but is generally not a personal attack and at least on the surface it is phrased in ‘mature’ language. ‘and focuses on specific policies or behavior regarding policies rather than being personal attacks, “Reiss wrote via email.” Trump always seems ready to attack anyone who disagrees with him, or who does not consider him not supportive enough towards him. His attacks in very direct, personal and immature ways (name- callers / childish nicknames; openly stating that opponents are horrible people etc), as well as Trump using occasions that are usually at least superficially non-partisan (vacations, tragedies, etc.) to almost always include an attack on a person or persons, is well outside what is normal. “

These actions traumatize supporters by unleashing their anger in emotionally damaging ways and, more importantly, make his opponents the target of very real abuse by Trump supporters, Reiss said. His political opponents, meanwhile, must endure an unusual amount of verbal abuse, even for contemporary politics.

Dr Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the Weill-Cornell School of Medicine at the Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, also noted that Trump’s extreme and cruel rhetoric was abnormal in US politics.

“President Trump used derogatory, extreme and cruel language to discuss any person or groups he disagreed with,” Saltz told Salon via email. “He often included an indictment of the person or group with verbally aggressive language, sometimes even suggesting those who agreed with him to rise up and ‘defeat’ anyone who opposed him. He ridiculed and humiliated others around him and constantly threatened others with being treated aggressively if they failed to support him. “

Worse yet, Trump’s actions “gave permission for many people to treat other people and groups the same. , etc.) were mistreated because they were humiliated, threatened with violence and threatened with loss (money, inclusion, housing, estrangement from their society, etc.). “

When Trump wasn’t assaulting people with his youthful slurs, he was shifting their sense of reality to meet his own political goals. This happened most sadly, of course, with his refusal to accept the science behind COVID-19 or the objective reality he lost in the 2020 election.

Likewise, albeit with somewhat different content, Trump’s ‘constant redefinition of reality’ to meet his needs of the moment, often with minimal connection to objective reality or in direct contradiction to the facts, and often even internally inconsistent (just last week: from “Nobody knows more about taxes than I do” to “Nobody really knows about taxes”) is traumatic, ”Reiss said. Again, agree or disagree, these statements are baffling at best, if not overtly traumatic (i.e. ‘). Even if a person supports Trump, the constant fluctuations in his definition of reality are disorganizing and anxiety-provoking, then trigger anger against others who do not support your point of view. “

Saltz made a similar observation, explaining that “when a leader makes statements that deny reality, imposing that only news they agree with is real news and everything else is fake news can make it worse. trauma for people who live with the harsh consequences of reality. So being in a terrible struggle and then asking the boss, the person in charge, to say that it’s not your reality can only add to the trauma. “

She compared Trump to other world leaders who have traumatized people, including Saddam Hussein of Iraq, Fidel Castro of Cuba, Joseph Stalin of the Soviet Union and Francisco Franco of Spain, claiming that “the very essence trauma is believing that your life or future life has been put in danger., that you are going through a very scary and dangerous time that is not typical of the human experience of feeling safe and having some security. “

She added, “This type of frightening loss of the ability to say ‘I’m fine, I’m fine’ can generate ongoing psychological symptoms of anxiety, depression, intrusive scary thoughts, flashbacks of terrible times, trouble concentrating, trouble sleeping and avoiding anything that reminds you of the traumatic moment. “

Olivia James, a London-based trauma therapist, recalled that about a third of her practice reported unforeseen physical responses when Trump began to smear then-candidate Joe Bidenon during the campaign. electoral.

“Several people have reported that they breathe deeply through their stomachs,” James wrote to Salon. “Their shoulders fell. And they didn’t even realize that they had four years of tension in their shoulders or diaphragm. Four more spontaneously started crying. They found out that they were in mourning for the past four. years. “

James explained how Trump is so good at hurting people.

“Trump is widely viewed as a clever, truth-distorting, intimidating and intimidating narcissist,” James explained. Trump uses DARVO – a blame transfer strategy used by abusers, including narcissists: 1. Deny 2. Attack 3. Reverse victim and abuser. He used it against 20 women who accused him of sexual assault. He also used it to claim Democrats were trying to steal the election he won by a landslide. “

James later added: “The fact that so many Republicans have supported him even after he has shown what he is capable of will also add to the trauma and anxiety. There is also the real fear that he will return. , so the hyper-vigilance will continue. “

Still, she said people shouldn’t feel embarrassed or believe they are powerless at Trump’s hands.

“If you feel traumatized by Trump, it means your empathy and moral compass are still working,” James said. “Find your tribe so that you don’t feel so isolated and helpless. We need to keep our hope and common humanity. Focus on what you can do, individually and collectively. Even micro actions will help you feel like you had agency. “

