Brexiteers never took the Irish border seriously and it shows

We did the referendum, come on, you have to do it and it will be great fun to crush all those ***** again. Dominic Cummings, this is the concluding argument Boris Johnson used (no exact quotes but close) to persuade him to work at 10 Downing Street. As one of the many ***** who were shattered, I found the tale both fascinating and depressing.

According to Cummings, Johnson on the verge of becoming Prime Minister said he couldn’t see a way out of the Brexit deadlock, didn’t understand how Whitehall or Westminster worked, recognized he was not good at everything with the details, didn’t know what to do with the negotiations and feared he would become the most fleeting prime minister in history. In other words, having won the Tory leadership on the basis of delivering Brexit by October 31, 2019, Johnson had no idea how he was going to go about it.

At that point, our hero (think tough, maverick cop who breaks all the rules but gets the job done) steps in. I will have to be in charge, you will have to do exactly what I say we must do whatever it takes (not exact quotes but close quotes), says Cummings. Johnson agrees and the rest is history.

Some might think this account is a bit selfish, although Cummings can claim his approach resulted in a Tory majority and a Brexit when neither outcome was certain in July 2019.

Some might also think that there is more than a little bitterness towards the Prime Minister who subsequently concluded that Cummings was, after all, redundant. He was, in an objective sense, unfit to be PM, he lies so openly, so naturally, so regularly that there is no real distinction possible with him, as is the case with normal people, between the truth and the lie, he says and does he regularly. things so stupid that people are speechless, the thought of planning and sticking to something that’s causing problems now for gains in a year or two? Does not calculate, he has no interest in politics or governance for [its] own good. Critics are certainly strong but, to be fair, these are commonplace observations within the Westminster bubble. And Johnson’s description as someone with moments of self-awareness and cruelty is more nuanced than many of the PM’s accounts.

But there is a line in Cummings’ piece that is worth repeating. It reveals a lot about the thinking of many Leavers at all stages of Brexit history, including today. When describing the assurances he sought and obtained from Johnson that he was extremely serious in doing whatever it takes, Cummings writes that when officials start babbling about Ireland, the union, the rule of law and so on, we keep bulldozing.

As a former Lord Chancellor, I am particularly opposed to rejecting the importance of the rule of law. As a trade unionist, the cavalier attitude towards the future integrity of the UK is disheartening. But the inability to take the Irish question seriously deserves special attention.

The Northern Irish trilemma was little understood at the time of the 2016 referendum, but it can be said simply. You may have customs and regulatory differences between UK and EU. You can avoid a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. And you can avoid a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. The British government could choose two of these outcomes, but it could not have all three. The divergence required a border somewhere.

These concerns were dismissed by Vote Leave when John Major and Tony Blair raised them in the referendum. In Theresa Mays’ cabinet, some Leavers tried unsuccessfully to demonstrate it was a false choice, while Johnson did not even commit, believing the issue was a ruse to prevent a proper Brexit . It was just babbling from officials.

May took a different point of view. She would not accept a border in the Irish Sea (conditions that no British Prime Minister could ever accept “) and recognized that a border on the island of Ireland (the default if no agreement could be concluded) would undermine the peace process, a choice and agreed to a Brexit deal that failed to achieve the divergence many Leavers wanted. Large parts of the Tory parliamentary party, including Johnson, have blocked the deal, caused a crisis and forced his resignation.

In power, Johnson went on to seek a new deal that somehow avoided the trilemma, but without any credible proposal the EU was ever going to agree to. We were meant to leave the EU on October 31 without a deal. Parliament stepped in to stop this, so Johnson accepted the Irish Sea border because at least it made Brexit happen. But he did so in bad faith with no intention of honoring his commitments.

This brings us to today. The government still refuses to accept the reality of the Irish trilemma and, in turn, the terms of the agreement to which he consented. Our relationship with the EU is tendentious and unstable.

Cummings’ account of the Prime Minister’s inability to understand the details or make decisions rings true. But when it comes to the casual dismissal of the implications of Brexit for Ireland, the PM was clearly not alone.

