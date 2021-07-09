Imran warns of fourth wave of Covid, Delta variant – Journal





KARACHI: A Saddar deal was sealed Thursday by deputy commissioner for violating standard operating procedures related to Covid.PPI

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the threat of a fourth wave of Covid-19 following the recent increase in positive cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the masses to continue to use the face mask and get vaccinated as early as possible possible.

Our [coronavirus] cases, after a decline, began to increase. We fear the Delta variant is coming. I call on the nation to use a face mask, which is the easiest way, and to take protective measures. We can protect ourselves from the fourth wave of Covid-19, he said in his remarks broadcast live.

The prime minister’s warning came after the country reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases since June 4. The positivity of cases, which was around 2% last month, reached 3.33 percent.

According to data released Thursday by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), 1,683 cases and 24 deaths were reported in a single day. Previously, 1,923 cases had been reported on June 4. The lowest number of cases since then was reported on June 21, when 663 people were infected with the virus.

The country reports the highest number of infections since June 4; Minister rules out full lockdown

Data showed 34,531 active cases were reported Thursday and 2,235 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. There were 201 patients on ventilators.

However, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Thursday that there was no proposal to impose a full lockdown during the fourth wave of coronavirus, but a smart lockdown proposal was on the cards.

On the other hand, the NCOC has decided to speed up the vaccination so that collective immunity can be obtained as soon as possible.

Pakistan Medical Association secretary-general Dr Qaiser Sajjad told Dawn cases have started to rise again, but people believe they are decreasing. This is why people have stopped following standard operating procedures (SOPs). However, all markets and shops have been opened. I have already said that since the opening of companies, SOPs should be strictly enforced. I fear that the fourth wave of the pandemic will be announced by the end of July, he warned.

Dr Sajjad said there are four variants of Covid-19 in Pakistan, but the Delta variant was the deadliest. He feared that confinement would be imposed before or just after Eidul Azha.

However, Planning Minister Asad Umar said the government would not impose a full lockdown during the fourth wave of the pandemic. Addressing a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed members of the National Youth Council, the minister called on the masses to continue to follow SOPs and get them vaccinated so they and their families stay safe. He said that in the event that the ratio of positive cases increases, the government will impose a smart lockdown.

An official with the Department of National Health Services, asking not to be cited, said 416,363 people were vaccinated on July 7. So far, 18,644,598 doses have been administered. We want to vaccinate 70% of the vaccine-eligible population and achieve collective immunity by the end of the current year, he added.

The APP adds: Prime Minister Khan, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said that with the spread of different variants of Covid-19, including the Delta variant due to the mutation constant coronavirus, the situation in various countries, including Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia, was worsening.

He said the masses, especially those living in urban areas, should get vaccinated as soon as possible, as large doses of the coronavirus vaccine were available in the country and more are expected to come. Imran Khan said that Pakistan, with the grace of Allah Almighty, has so far had the chance to tackle the pandemic situation through the efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of the masses.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of the NCOC to deal with the pandemic. He said protective measures, including the use of a face mask, were also essential to protect the country’s economy as well as people who could be affected due to the lockdown and closure of businesses, wedding venues, restaurants, transport, etc.

He said the government wanted the wheels of the economy to work and did not want to opt for lockdown due to the coronavirus, which had increased the level of poverty across the world. He urged the masses to take protective measures on the occasion of Eidul Azha to contain the coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Khan, while appreciating the role of district administrations in ensuring the application of SOPs in previous waves of coronavirus, urged them to fulfill their responsibility to ensure the use of face masks by people in public places.

He said that since Pakistan, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, was not a Covid-19 vaccine-producing country, it was importing the vaccine and getting people fully vaccinated would take time. He said Pakistan had succeeded in overcoming previous waves and that the country could once again be saved from the negative effects of Covid-19 through the cooperation of the masses, coupled with the efforts and measures of the government.

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2021

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2021

