Trump says Washington is behind New York criminal investigation





Former President Donald Trump believes Washington, DC is behind the New York criminal investigation that led to indictments against The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Bill O’Reilly that was posted online Thursday night. The former president said a similar criminal investigation had “never been carried out” before and suggested that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat, was part of a plot to prevent it to seek another term as president in 2024.

“They say it has never been done in history,” Trump said. “[Vance is] do it because it was told, in my opinion, to do it from Washington. They don’t want me to run … He’s listening because he might go to work in Washington. “

“This has never happened in the history of the city,” he added. “I got 75 million votes. They don’t want me to run again. They don’t want me to run… Something like this has never happened before… I don’t think so. not that people will support him. “

Trump won 74.2 million votes in 2020, while President Joe Biden won 81.4 million. The former president also had 232 votes in the all-important Electoral College, 74 fewer than Biden’s 306. Despite Trump’s repeated claims of massive electoral fraud, there is no credible evidence of fraud that changed the outcome of the election.

Although Trump has said the alleged effort to prevent him from returning to the White House was at Washington’s request, details of the identities of those he believes are involved in the alleged Washington-based conspiracy do not. are unclear.

Former President Donald Trump believes Washington is behind New York’s criminal investigation of him and The Trump Organization. Trump is pictured during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey on Tuesday. Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Vance is not seeking re-election in the Manhattan district attorney election this year. Any criminal proceedings arising from the Trump inquiry are expected to continue well beyond his tenure.

Newsweek has contacted the offices of Vance and Trump for comment.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty to several charges related to an alleged scheme to illegally avoid around $ 1.7 million in taxes. The grand jury is expected to sit until November, raising the possibility that other charges, including potentially against Trump himself, could be laid.

Prosecutors may be hoping to convince Weisselberg and everyone else indicted in the investigation to “flip” on Trump to bolster a case against him. Experts said the daughter of former President Ivanka Trump, who received potentially suspicious “consulting fees” from the Trump Organization, could be Vance’s next target.

“The other person who I think is in danger is Ivanka Trump,” Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio recently told CNN. “We know that Ivanka Trump received quite large sums as compensation for non-employees, which freed the Trump Organization from paying part of its taxes. And that put her in a status on which I think the IRS would have a lot of questions about. “

