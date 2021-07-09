Talking to angry people





When there is no enemy inside, enemies outside cannot hurt you. Winston Churchill It was in a speech delivered during his recent visit to Gwadar that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his intention to engage in dialogue with those insurgents in Balochistan who had not been used by India to carry out attacks. subversive activities in Pakistan. At its meeting a day later, on July 6, the federal cabinet authorized the prime minister to continue talks to bring the angry Baloch tribes into the mainstream of national politics.

This is not the first time that such an effort has been initiated by the government. Many attempts have also been made before, the most recent being that of Dr Abdul Malik when he was chief minister of the province. Progress was reportedly made but, due to his replacement by Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri as head of government in the second half of the term, talks remained inconclusive.

The story of the uprising in Balochistan is not new. Spread over several decades, it has mainly exploited the impoverishment of the Baloch people to incite violence. While some requests may have merit, disaffection has been used by hostile forces, both inside and outside, to stir up agitation against the state, resulting in loss of faith and precious lives. It also blocked the launch of social assistance projects that would have benefited marginalized and needy people in the province.

The wave of insurgency has amplified since the advent of development activities in the province undertaken within the framework of the Sino-Pakistani partnership. It could well be an international effort, fully supported by some regional powers, to thwart the development of Pakistan, especially where the Chinese are its partners. The development of Gwadar into a deep water port is a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that has the potential to transform the destiny of the country and help it become the gateway to the West.

The seeds of disaffection may have persisted a few years ago, but the problem came to a head with the dismissal of the elected government of Sardar Ata Ullah Mengal in 1973 by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This led to the resignation of the NAP-JUI coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The massive arrests of their top leaders gave the Baloch separatists an opportunity to unite under one banner and climb into the mountains to launch an armed resistance against the federal government. The uprising was quelled in 1978 with the granting of a general amnesty, the withdrawal of the Hyderabad plot case and the release of all detainees.

As a result of the failure of successive governments to address the fundamental issues that spurred the rebellion, the frustrations of the Baloch people intensified and were exploited by the insurgents and their local and foreign sponsors. What was needed was a comprehensive program to lift the province and its people out of poverty and put them on an equal footing with the rest of the country. This, unfortunately, has been limited to speeches and action plans with little real-time progress on their implementation. The difficulties encountered by the populations have not been corrected and their feeling of deprivation has increased over time.

While the military has acted within the confines of the constitution to defend the integrity and unity of the federation, the use of force does not offer a lasting solution. This will come by initiating a broad dialogue with the dissatisfied elements and by inciting them by remedying their real grievances and by helping them to begin to play their role in the political field of the province and the country. Particular attention should be paid to encouraging the Baloch people to get rid of their deeply rooted feelings of deprivation and injustice. Unless it happens with a sense of purpose and continuity, there is no way they can overcome their feelings of estrangement from the federation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolution to engage in such a dialogue with insurgents unrelated to Indian sponsors bodes well for the well-being of the country’s poorest province and its people. It is as daring as one would expect from a courageous leader of Imran Khan who has unwavering faith in the upliftment of Pakistan and its future. More importantly, this is a step taken with the best interests of Pakistan in mind, with the best interests of the Pakistani people in mind. If pursued seriously, this one step would redress the grievances of decades and unite everyone under the banner of one Pakistan, one people.

But, it shouldn’t be a short-lived activity. It must be an ongoing effort to uplift the province and assure its people that their interests are high on the priority list of the provincial and federal governments. Multisectoral activities, some of which are envisaged in the planning of the CPEC, should be initiated with the consultation and participation of the local population and their leadership so that they can develop a sense of trust and involvement and hope to benefit from it. If we are able to do it, we have won half the battle. The rest will come as the fruits of development activities begin to leave their positive impact on people’s lives.

Lots of things have gone wrong in the past and there are loads piled up around. All of this cannot be solved all at once. It will come slowly, but the process must begin without any further waste of time and therefore it must be carried out with unwavering consistency and commitment. Balochistan is intended to be a key part of the national strategy to combat these difficult times when hostile forces stand ready to attack Pakistan’s core interests. Internal unity will have to be cultivated to thwart local and foreign interventions. Enemies outside will only be able to hurt us if there is disunity inside. Due to the rabid neglect spanning decades and the continuing divisive role played by some forces, forging internal unity will not be an easy task, but it is a task that must be undertaken in earnest.

Baluchistan has always been and remains a distinctive gem encrusted in the Pakistani crown. It should shine and sparkle in unison. It is only when the province and its people progress that Pakistan will advance. This responsibility lies with the provincial government, the federal government and all Pakistanis who believe in the virtues of fairness, equality and justice for all.

Let Balochistan lead the charge. Pakistan will prosper.

The writer is the special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of information, a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Institute for Peace.

Twitter: @RaoofHasan

