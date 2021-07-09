Worried about Imran Khan’s ultra-conservatism – Professor James Dorsey?

Widely seen as an ultra-conservative-looking populist, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan increasingly appears to reinforce widespread traditionalist attitudes that reject religious tolerance as well as the rights of women and minorities.

In doing so, Khan is bringing Pakistan in religious and social terms closer to Turkey than his country’s traditional allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up religious education in his country as well as in Turkish schools abroad and recently withdrew from an international convention on women’s rights.

Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to meet this week in Islamabad with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeiramid concerned about regional security as US forces withdraw from Afghanistan and that the Taliban are rapidly gaining ground.

Saudi Arabia, once a bulwark of religious ultra-conservatism, has, like the United Arab Emirates, sought to shave the rough edges of its long-held austere interpretation of Islam, liberalize social mores, improve the mobility of women and professional opportunities, and position the kingdom as a supporter of moderate Islam that emphasizes religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue while supporting the autocratic regime.

Aside from his empathy for authoritarianism, Mr. Khan seems to be going in the opposite direction. In doing so, Mr. Khan can tap into a deep reservoir of ultra-conservatism in Pakistan that was fueled in part until the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2015 by decades of financial, material and religious support. Saudi.

Last month, the prime minister pushed for the implementation of an education reform that would Islamize school curricula in everything from primary schools to universities. Arabic would be compulsory for the first 12 years of a child’s schooling. Critics say religion accounts for up to 30 percent of the new program.

Fueling controversy, Khan recently blamed the increase in sexual violence in Pakistan on women who did not dress properly. If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense, Khan said.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the practice of wearing the veil exists so that there is no temptation in society.

Earlier, Mr. Qureshi, the foreign minister, told CNN that Israel has deep pockets and is home to some very influential people who control the media.

Accused by the interviewer of using anti-Semitic tropes and asked to condemn anti-Semitism, Mr. Qureshi dodged the question, saying: I will not justify any rocket attack and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place.

Qureishi was speaking in May as Israel responded to rockets fired by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, with a massive assault on the territory.

Consequences of ultra-conservative movements

A recent explosion in Lahore that killed three people and injured 27 others seems to suggest that there could be regional consequences for Imran Khan’s ultra-conservative measures. The explosion was seen by analysts and officials as India warned the government not to ease the crackdown on Islamic militants who have long made Pakistanis in contested Kashmir bid.

Khan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf said an investigation concluded the explosion was a car bomb planted by Indian Secret Service near the home of Hafiz Saeed, a Jamat ud leader. -Dawa and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, another Kashmir-focused Group banned as a terrorist organization.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr. Saeed was home at the time of the explosion. Sentenced to multiple prison terms on terrorism-related charges, some sources suggested he was allowed to serve a house arrest sentence.

Without identifying India by name, Pakistani police chief in Punjab province Inam Ghani said a Pakistani national based in the United Arab Emirates recruited local Pakistanis to plant the bomb.

The United Arab Emirates earlier this year negotiated a resumption of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the line of control that divides Kashmir into an Indian and Pakistani-controlled part. The line was often a flashpoint along which Pakistani-backed militants operated.

A United Nations designated terrorist, the US Department of Justice put a $ 10 million bounty on Mr. Saeed’s head. Mr Saeed is believed to have organized the 2008 attacks on several targets in Mumbai that killed 165 people.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, recently refused to remove Pakistan from its gray watchlist because the country had not been vigorous enough in pursuing terrorists designated by the United Nations.

The gray list does not entail any legal sanction but restricts a country’s access to international loans. Pakistani foreign minister Qureshi estimated that the gray list costs his country’s economy US $ 10 billion a year.

Saudi hopes: Pakistani recognition of Israel

The ultra-conservative suspicions of Mr. Imran Khan suggest that Saudi Arabia and the United States hope that Pakistan, the second most populous Muslim-majority country in the world, can pave the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the kingdom and Israel first. imagination.

A former senior adviser to Mr. Khandenied days before the talks reported with Mr. Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister, that he had secretly visited Israel to meet with senior government officials.

Sayed Zulfi Bukhari tweeted “DID NOT go to Israel. The funny thing is that the Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an Israeli news source and the Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of a Pakistani source which asks who this imaginative Pakistani source is. Apparently, I was the only one who was left out. Mr Bukhari resigned weeks before the tweet after being accused of abuse of office in a government report.

DID NOT go to Israel.

The funny thing is that the Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an “Israeli news source” and the Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an “Israeli news source”. Pakistani source who wonders who this imaginative Pakistani source is Apparently, I was the only one who was left out. https://t.co/bcRO3osWMk – Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 28, 2021

The question of Saudi recognition of Israel will likely be a topic of discussion in Washington this week between US officials and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia, primarily targeting the United Arab Emirates, which established diplomatic ties with Israel last year, has signaled its refusal to follow suit by changing its application of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tariffs .

The kingdom said it would exempt from GCC preferential treatment products that include components made in Israel or made by companies owned in whole or in part by entities on the Arab League boycott list because of their connections. trade with Israel.

