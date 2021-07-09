PM Modi chooses Karnataka SC members and ensures social justice – The New Indian Express





Express news service TUMAKURU: With the inclusion of Chitradurga MP Anekal Narayanaswamy as Minister of State, the BJP think tank seems to want to keep the SC (left) vote bank in Karnataka intact. This section reportedly voted in favor of the party in the 2018 assembly polls and Lok Sabha 2019 as well. Govind Karjol, who belongs to the SC category (left), has already been appointed chief deputy minister, and now the Modi government has taken another swift step by representing a member of the same community in the cabinet of the Union. When the BJP won Sira’s poll vote, both Karjol and Narayanaswamy had played key roles in courting community votes. In addition, the appointment of Thawar Chand Gehlot, also a member of SC, as governor of Karnataka is an additional benefit which can pay off in the long term. Interestingly, some of the congressional supporters were also impressed with Gehlot’s appointment as he had delivered the goods as Union Minister for Social Justice. “He is a highly qualified, SC leader, and has been effective as Union minister,” remarked one user of the party’s social networks. Obviously, in order to keep community support intact, the BJP has a chance to claim that it has delivered “social justice” and that it could have a positive long-term impact on Karnataka politics. In contrast, Congress failed to represent members of the SC (left), even within the organization. Now leaders such as former Union Minister KH Muniyaappa can push for proper representation in the KPCC. According to sources, her daughter and KGF MK Roopakala M would be elevated to the post of president of the KPCC women’s wing. When Congress was in power at the Center, leading the UPA-I and the UPA-II, Muniyaappa was Union Minister, but now the BJP has taken a step forward by providing appropriate representation at both the Center. and in the state. Interestingly, with the exception of minorities, the Modi government now has 57 ministers from the SC (12), ST (8) and OBC (27) communities, striking a balance and sending a message ahead of the elections to five states, in particular Uttar Pradesh.

