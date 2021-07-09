After a cryptic message, the new message of Avantika Malik, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, on “working there” becomes VIRAL





A few days ago, ex-wife of former Bollywood star and superstar Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, made headlines for sharing a cryptic post after the “Dangal” actor announced his separation from his wife producer Kiran Rao.

Aamir and Kiran, married for 15 years, share a son, Azad Rao Khan. The couple, who released a joint statement making the announcement on Saturday, revealed that they would continue to be co-parents with their son Azad.

Avantika’s cryptic post caught the attention of users online in which she quoted writer Junot Diaz and her words about not running away from her problems. The note read: “But if these years have taught me anything, it is this: you can never run away. Never. The only way out is to enter. – Junot Diaz.”

Today, Thursday, Avantika shared another eloquent verse, which talks about working towards what you want to accomplish bit by bit, “day by day, inch by inch”.

Whether it’s living in peace, lacking love, being valued or living in ecstasy, the verse says, you have to work on yourself and achieve whatever you want.

Here is the entire verse written by Victoria Erickson that Avantika Malik shared on her Instagram account. “If you inherently yearn for something, become it first. If you want gardens, become the gardener. If you want love, embody love. If you want mental stimulation, change the conversation. If you want peace, breathe stillness. If you want to fill your world with artists, start painting. If you want to be valued, respect your own time. If you want to live in ecstasy, find ecstasy within yourself. Here’s how to attract her, day by day, little by little. “

Earlier, Avantika made headlines for posting a “serious truth bombshell” on her social media account, advising people to choose wisely the things that are worth fighting for. In an article that spoke about the difficulty of marriage and divorce, which reflected the issues related to obesity, being in debt, etc., Avantika tried to communicate that you have to ‘pick their hard’ wisely. given that life ‘will never be easy’.

Avantika’s Instagram post read: “Marriage is difficult. Divorce is hard. Pick your hard. Obesity is difficult. Getting in good shape is difficult. Pick your hard. Being in debt is difficult. Being financially disciplined is difficult. Pick your hard. Communication is difficult. Not communicating is difficult. Pick your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Choose wisely.

In 2019, it was reported that the stable marriage of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik struck troubled waters and the two were reported to be living apart. In 2020, Avantika posted a monochrome photo hinting at a tinkering with her husband. Although neither Imran nor Avantika have ever confirmed living apart or patched up, the latter often shares cryptic messages, quotes, thoughts about life, love and relationships on her social media and Imran. has completely disappeared from her Instagram feed for some. time now, hinting that there are still problems in Heaven!

Meanwhile, when it comes to Imran’s film career, his friends, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinay Deo, recently confirmed that he has quit acting while adding that he is eager to continue directing.

