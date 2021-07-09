Trump says global warming efforts aren’t working because ‘rest of the world’ is ‘dirty’





Former Republican President Donald Trump has told conservative talk show host Bill O’Reilly that efforts to tackle global warming aren’t working because the rest of the world is “dirty.”

Trump made his comment in an interview Thursday. O’Reilly asked him about rising gas costs under the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump blamed Biden’s policies on recent cost increases. Trump went on to criticize Biden’s attempts to tackle global warming and climate change.

“We can have all the things we want to do for global warming. We can do whatever we want, but you still have the rest of the world dirty,” Trump said. “And China sends a lot, and India, our great friend India, sends fumes and things like you’ve never seen.”

Trump also said that China is “building hundreds and hundreds” of coal-fired power plants while similar plants close in the United States. China is building coal-fired power plants at a rate that is surpassing all other countries in the world combined. , according to the Yale School of the Environment.

“And we’re going to these stupid windmills that are destroying our countryside,” Trump continued. “These are the dumbest things and they are expensive.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump has told Conservative talk show host Bill O’Reilly that global efforts to curb global warming are not working because the rest of the world is “dirty.” In this photo, Trump arrives at the Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 4, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty

Trump does not believe in climate change. He called global warming a hoax invented by the Chinese government to make American manufacturing uncompetitive.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has undermined efforts to mitigate climate change. He has consistently downplayed the industry’s impact on climate change, saying cool weather conditions have disproved global warming.

On November 4, 2020, Trump officially withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement called on its 195 signatory countries to significantly reduce their global greenhouse gas emissions. The reductions were aimed at keeping the global temperature no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Trump’s withdrawal from the deal made the United States the only nation in the world not to participate. From his first day in office, Biden joined the Paris Agreement.

Trump and other Republicans have said the Paris Agreement does not hold major polluters, like China and India, accountable. The agreement requires countries to set and declare their own emissions targets. However, the agreement lacks an enforcement mechanism beyond naming and humiliating countries that fail to meet these targets.

While China emits nearly twice as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as the United States, reported The Austin American-Statesman, the United States emits twice as much as China when calculated per person . India emits less than the two countries by either calculation.

In April 2020, Trump claimed that noise generated by large wind turbines can cause cancer. There is no credible evidence to suggest that the low frequency sounds generated by wind turbines harm the human body or cause cancer, reported The Atlantic.

Nearly two in three American adults believe the federal government is not doing enough to tackle climate change, according to a June 2020 Pew Research Center poll

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-global-warming-efforts-dont-work-because-rest-world-filthy-1608129 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

