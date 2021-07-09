Politics
The Foundation of Digitalpark Technokent has been laid
The Minister of Industry and Technology, Mustafa Varank, said: “There are 6.2 companies in our technoparks, which achieved 131 billion dollars in exports and 6 billion TL in sales, and the number of full-time R&D working in these areas has approached 680,000. 60 percent of these companies operate in the software industry. mentionned.
Minister Varank laid the groundwork for the Digitalpark Technokent, which will be held in partnership with Recep Tayyip Erdoan University and Turkish-German University, with a ceremony held in Istanbul. In his speech here, Varank pointed out that a new player has been included in the ‘R&D and innovation’ ecosystem, which has been built almost from scratch over the past 19 years, and said that technoparks are a important part of the ecosystem because of their essential role in the production and commercialization of technological information.
TO WELCOME 300 ENTREPRENEURS
Minister Varank said that as a ministry they mediate the creation of an ecosystem with R&D and entrepreneurial culture and skilled employment through technoparks, and said, I believe our technopark , which we have laid the foundations for today, will strengthen our universities to become entrepreneurial and innovative universities. We are talking about a significant investment that will welcome 4 entrepreneurs with 300,000 full-time people in R&D when it reaches its full capacity with its campuses in Istanbul and Rize, good luck. he said.
57 TECHNOPARKS IN 88 CITIES
Providing information on support activities and incentives, Minister Varank said: “There were only 2001 technoparks in Turkey out of 2, today we have 57 technoparks in 88 provinces. In the coming period, we will strive to bring at least one technopark in each of our cities. There are 6.2 companies in our technoparks, which have achieved $ 131 billion in exports and TL 6 billion in sales, and the number of full-time R&D personnel working in these areas has approached 680,000. 60 percent of these companies operate in the software industry. used the sentences.
OVER 41 THOUSAND R&D PROJECTS
Varank said: From the perspective of foreign capital, there are about 350 foreign or foreign partner companies in our technoparks, there are really big global brands. More than 11,000 R&D projects have been completed to date in our technoparks, where around 41,000 projects are currently carried out. mentionned.
543 SOFTWARE RECORDS
Considering the results of the companies’ applications, Varank said that 1,330 patents, 200 designs, 399 utility models and 543 software registrations were made only from the technopark and said: As a ministry, we have granted tax exemptions of around TL 21 billion to our companies in our technoparks. In addition, as a ministry, we also provide grants for the construction of infrastructure, administrative buildings and an incubation center of our technoparks, and the amount of grants we have awarded so far has reached about 1 billion lire. mentionned.
TL 15 MILLION SUBSIDY SUPPORT
In this context, Varank said that they have given a grant of around TL 15 million for the construction of the infrastructure, administration building and incubation center of Digitalpark Technokent and that they will continue to support it during the period to come.
TAX BENEFIT
Emphasizing that one of the important players in the ecosystem is the R&D and design centers, Varank said: “Currently around 1,248 full-time R&D staff are employed in our 345 R&D centers and 76 centers. Design. While around 54,000 projects have been carried out in these centers, 17,000 projects continue to be carried out. 8 patents, 302 models and more than 2,000 brands of our companies have been registered. As a ministry, we have paved the way for our companies running their own R&D centers to enjoy tax benefits of around TL 417 billion. he said.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Halil Akkanat, Rector of the Turkish-German University, Rector of Recep Tayyip Erdogan University, Professor Dr. Hseyin Karaman, President of the Foundation for the Development of Recep Tayyip Erdoan University and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Digital Park Nusret Bayraktar, General Manager of Digital Park, Professor Dr. Tahsin Engin, and other officials were also present.
