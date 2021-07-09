Trump lambasted he had the “dumbest” impeachment lawyers: book





Trump blasted he had the “dumbest” lawyers in his second impeachment trial, according to a new book. “Where did they come from? Who hired them? How come I always have the worst lawyers? Trump was seething. A Trump supporter also joked that “We have gone through all the lawyers and are now down to law students.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump was not impressed with the team of lawyers representing him in his second impeachment trial, according to a new book.

He “spat furiously” after a legal brief they filed was riddled with typos and he blasted anyone who wanted to hear it that he had the “dumbest” lawyers, wrote journalist Michael Wolff in his new book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.”

“Are these lawyers the dumbest?” Are they the dumbest? Trump relaxed.

The president also complained to his former lawyers about the incompetence of his new lawyers, Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen.

” Who are they ? Where do they come from ? Who hired them? How come I always have the worst lawyers? Trump was seething, according to Wolff’s book.

The president’s aides were also frustrated with his legal representation. At one point, several advisers were clustered outside the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial, “and no one seemed to know why, except someone said we had to wait; Adam wasn’t there.”

“Who, someone finally asked, is Adam? Wolff wrote. “Adam was the legal intern who was going to drive the Jeep.”

Wolff reported that Adam was late because he was “doing a law school quiz on Zoom.”

Castor, Schoen and van der Veen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Trump has reviewed a long list of lawyers spanning decades. His longtime fixer Michael Cohen is serving time after pleading guilty to a range of crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, wire fraud and lying in Congress.

The former president’s last defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is himself the subject of a criminal investigation into whether he violated foreign lobbying laws.

The lawyers who represented Trump in his first impeachment trial Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr, Pat Cipollone, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi and Jane Raskin have all declined to represent him in his second impeachment trial.

