NYS GOP Hosts Fundraiser With Former President Trump





Former President Donald Trump will headline a fundraising event hosted by the New York State Republican Party on August 5.

In an email, the New York Republican Committee began quietly inviting supporters to attend the special evening at Briarcliff Manor in Westchester, and to meet the former president in person.

The most expensive tickets cost $ 25,000 per couple. This will give supporters a seat at a roundtable, a photo with Trump and seats at the reception.

The next ticket to pay is $ 5,000 per couple for a seat at the reception and a photo with the 45th President.

And a $ 1,000 bill will give a supporter just a seat at the reception.

The invitations indicate that this fundraiser was not authorized by any candidate or nominee committee and is paid for by the New York Republican State Committee.

However, this fundraising announcement comes shortly after Republican county presidents statewide chose New York Congressman Lee Zeldin in an overwhelming vote as the alleged Republican nominee for governor. next year.

Zeldin has attempted in recent months to distance himself slightly from the former president, but, despite his best efforts, Zeldin voted against presidential certification and has been one of Trump’s most vocal advocates in his impeachment trial.

Political strategists note that for a state like New York, where registered Democratic voters more than twice as many Republicans as Republicans, a Republican must appeal to both sides of the aisle in order to win a nationwide office. the state.

In the meantime, Andrew Guiliani, who is also a candidate for governor and has made it clear that he intends to lead his campaign to a primary, does not hesitate to speak of his links with the former president.

Guiliani was spotted playing golf with Trump on Thursday at Bedminister.

In April, Guiliani told Spectrum News 1, I love President Trump. He’s a good friend of mine, and I’ll never run away from this. One thing New Yorkers will learn about me is that I am sincere and not going to say anything just to get elected, or just to get votes. I want to help New York and that’s why I’m doing this. I will continue to seek advice from President Trump, both personally and professionally. I still consider him an uncle to me.

Whoever Republicans are pushing ahead in the New York governor race could very well be up against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has a massive war chest for his re-election campaign.

January campaign records showed the governor raised more than $ 4 million in the last six months of 2020. At the time, Cuomo also had $ 16.8 million in cash.

A spokesperson for the state’s Republican Party declined to comment at this time.

