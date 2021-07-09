



Trump has busted out against his impeachment lawyers for spelling mistakes in a legal brief. “What’s wrong with these people?” Can’t they check the spelling? Trump relaxed. The episode is detailed in an upcoming book by journalist Michael Wolff. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump got angry with his impeachment lawyers for gross misspellings in a legal document submitted for his defense earlier this year, according to a new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

“What’s wrong with these people?” Can’t they check the spelling? Trump spoke to his assistants over the phone, Wolff reported.

“Are these lawyers the dumbest?” Trump continued. “Are they the dumbest?” “

The typos in question came from the 14-page legal brief filed for Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial in February. The document, which featured Trump’s defense against a charge of “inciting insurgency,” misspelled the United States at the top of the front page, addressing “members of the United States Senate.” The same mistake was made a second time on page nine.

The document also contained grammatical errors. In one line, Trump’s lawyers accused the House of Representatives of “ignoring its own procedures.”

The brief was not proofread and was hurriedly filed by Trump’s lead attorney Bruce Castor at 3:40 a.m. before trial, according to the book.

Castor attempted to explain the errors to Trump by claiming that, “The spell checker, Mr. President, does not detect italicized words,” according to the book.

Still, the mistakes sent Trump into a screaming fit, Wolff reported.

“What? This is the dumbest thing I have ever heard,” shouted Trump. “Fix it! Get it back! Fix it! NOW!”

The episode came shortly after Trump was also upset by misspellings in lawsuits filed on his behalf to challenge the 2020 election results.

“It was very embarrassing. It shouldn’t have happened,” Trump said at the time, according to Axios.

Sidney Powell, then a member of Trump’s electoral legal team, made multiple errors in the court records. She misspelled “District Court” and “District of Georgia” in a lawsuit in Georgia.

Insider has secured a copy of Wolff’s upcoming book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman,” which is set to go on sale July 13.

