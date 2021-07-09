Narendra Modi’s Ministers Vaishnaw and Rane in action from day one





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on his ministers to get to work from day one. Following his command, Ashwini Vaishnaw, a retired bureaucrat turned MP for Rajya Sabha, came to the office at 9 a.m. to take over his duties on the first day. The minister, in a jovial mood, said he wanted to set an example for Indian railways, so he is punctual and hopes that the railways will follow suit. Within hours of taking charge, Vaishnaw established a strict schedule for the MR cell. He ordered officials and cell staff to work in two different shifts and issued an order on Thursday, July 8, 2021, which stated that the morning shift would start at 7:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m., while the shift evening will work from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. A source told News18.com that Vaishnaw interacted with his team on day one, specifically two MoS, Darshana Ben Jardosh and Rao Saheb Danve, and told all of his staff that he wanted to remove the hierarchy from the ministry and hope that all the seniors and juniors on his team will work together to make Indian railways more efficient. He expressed his willingness to use all the resources at his disposal. He said that, unlike others, he would not use an external agency for public relations and other necessary tasks, but would rely on internal resources. Senior politician and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane also started his first day at the MSME ministry on a similar note. He was greeted with bouquets as he took charge on the first day. However, the minister quickly got to work after his welcoming ceremony. He made it clear that he wanted full presence at his desk and that his staff were aware of things. He asked his team several questions, such as How many jobs does this sector provide ?, What is our contribution to GDP? and wanted all the files needed to keep him updated on the current situation. On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his cabinet to work in mission mode and effectively collaborate with their colleagues and junior colleagues to achieve a better result. He also told them to focus only on work and advised them not to leave the capital until Independence Day unless absolutely necessary. He further insisted that they refrain from celebrating and organizing public gatherings to mark their entry into government. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/narendra-modis-ministers-vaishnaw-and-rane-in-action-mode-from-day-one-3942911.html

