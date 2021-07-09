Delta wave forces Asia to retreat





Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are rushing to impose stricter lockdown measures to combat the spread of the highly infectious delta variant of Covid-19. The sudden resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks is straining health systems and stoking public anxiety about vaccination programs plagued by delays and supply shortages. Indonesia is among the worst affected countries in the region. The nation of 270 million people is facing its deadliest outbreak since the start of the pandemic as its medical system struggles to cope with a record number of cases. The daily death toll has doubled over the past week to more than 1,000 and authorities have warned that the number of new infections could reach 70,000 after surpassing 34,000 on Wednesday. Many hospitals have reached their maximum capacity and are already turning away patients. The government has resorted to importing oxygen tanks from neighboring countries as reserves are depleted. Joko Widodo, the president, has extended lockdown measures to areas such as Java, the main island and Bali. But Jakarta has resisted the imposition of greater restrictions for fear of harming Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Indonesia has relied on Chinese Sinovac vaccines, but the vaccination rate has been slow and hampered by supply issues. In Australia, authorities have warned that thousands of people could die unless an outbreak in Sydney linked to the Delta variant is brought under control. A two-week lockdown in the 5m city failed to quell a cluster of active cases, causing restrictions to tighten on Friday. “We cannot live with this variant. No place on earth has it unless their vaccination rates are much, much higher than what we have, “said Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales. “Otherwise, it subjects the population to thousands and thousands of hospitalizations, thousands of deaths,” she added. Australia and South Korea were among the countries that won international praise for removing the virus last year. While the death toll in these countries remains relatively low compared to the US and UK, botched vaccination deployments have left the public vulnerable to epidemics. South Korea on Friday instituted its highest level of virus-related restrictions in Seoul and around the capital, affecting about half of the country’s 52 million people. advised “We are facing the biggest crisis with our containment efforts, with daily new cases hitting a record high every day,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said as he announced the latest lockdown. The measures included banning gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m. and closing schools. Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, warned that the worst was yet to come despite signs that the vaccination campaign was gaining momentum. General Paul LaCamera, who leads the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea, has also reintroduced strict controls on the movement of military personnel in response to the latest outbreaks. “Although we have achieved a vaccination rate of over 80%, we are seeing the spread of small groups of viruses in selected locations,” LaCamera said. An increase in the number of cases in Japan forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo on Thursday evening, meaning the Olympics will be held largely without spectators. Reporting by Edward White, Song Jung-a and Kang Buseong in Seoul, Mercedes Ruehl in Singapore, Jamie Smyth in Sydney and Robin Harding in Tokyo

