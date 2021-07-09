Chinese President Xi emphasizes South-South cooperation

BEIJING (China Daily / ANN): China stands ready to work with developing countries to further unleash the potential of South-South cooperation, share development opportunities with them and continue to help them achieve sustainable growth, a President Xi Jinping said Thursday, July 8. ).

Xi made the remark in a congratulatory message on the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund and the South-South Cooperation and Development Institute.

He praised the role that the fund and the institute have played in promoting South-South cooperation since their inception in 2016, saying that over the past five years, the fund has actively supported developing countries in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, addressing humanitarian crises. , reduce poverty and pursue development.

The institute has been dedicated to sharing governance experiences between China and other developing countries and has helped developing countries train high-caliber governance professionals, he added.

Xi expressed hope that the fund and the institute will continue their great contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi announced the establishment of the fund and the institute in 2015 during a series of summits commemorating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations.

The fund supports the efforts of other developing countries to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and is an innovative tool for Chinese aid to advance South-South cooperation.

Working closely with more than 10 international organizations, the fund has supported more than 100 livelihood projects in more than 50 countries, benefiting more than 20 million people, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Projects include responding to tropical cyclones, combating Ebola and Covid-19, promoting maternal and child health, and managing refugee and migrant crises.

The institute received more than 200 students from around 60 countries.

The fund and institute have become important public goods that China provides for South-South cooperation as well as important international brands for developing countries to promote South-South cooperation and enhance sustainable development, a State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at an event in Beijing Thursday in honor of the anniversary.

In South-South cooperation, China always focuses on development, gives top priority to people’s livelihoods and adapts to specific countries’ development strategies and plans, Wang said at the event hosted by China International Development Cooperation Agency and Ministry of Commerce.

China helps when aid is urgent, he said, and also passes on its knowledge and expertise. “We never attach political conditions, never interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and never do superficial things.”

No matter how China develops, it will always be a member of the developing world, always defend the common interests of developing countries, and always be the most sincere, reliable and long-term cooperation partner for all developing countries. development, he said.

Wang said China has so far provided medical supplies to more than 160 countries and international organizations and provided vaccines to more than 100 countries. He added that China will continue to deepen international cooperation on the response to Covid-19 and help developing countries achieve an early victory over the virus.

China will continue to deepen economic and livelihood cooperation to help developing countries recover faster, and will continue to strengthen governance cooperation to help developing countries further strengthen their capacity for self-reliance. development.

It will continue to strengthen cooperation with developing countries to promote multilateralism and help them better protect their legitimate rights, he added.

In a congratulatory letter on the occasion of the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised China’s role in promoting South-South cooperation, saying that through the fund and the institute, China has helped developing countries become self-reliant and build their capacities.

South-South cooperation offers a unique path to accelerate progress that leaves no one behind, he said, and the UN looks forward to continuing to work closely with the fund and the institute in efforts common to achieve sustainable development for all.

Beate Trankmann, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program for China, said she welcomed the country’s emphasis on global partnerships and multilateral cooperation, as international development cooperation is essential for accelerate recovery from the pandemic and achieve sustainable development goals.

“We look forward to many years of close collaboration. With your support, the United Nations system stands ready to offer our platforms to further expand multilateral partnerships for South-South cooperation, ”she said. – China Daily / Asia News Network