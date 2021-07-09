Boris Johnson’s Conservatives would like to unite us against refugees

Does anything give off a more muddled and chaotic vibe than Boris Johnson wearing an English football shirt pulled over his collar and tie?

Relentlessly around the edges, the Prime Minister gave off even more clownish vibes than usual during the Euro semi-final on Wednesday night.

Does the idea of ​​making him seem so busy that he doesn’t have time to change? Or can we safely assume that the man simply cannot dress himself? Of course, social media was ready to poke fun at her clothing choices, as social media does so well.

Mr Johnson must take advantage of these ridiculous diversions, a “Look! Squirrel!” relief from the reality of his brutal government and relentless persecution of the country’s most vulnerable.

The summer vacation and mask-wearing helped consolidate the headlines and, naturally, push the series of appalling policy measures back onto the news agenda.

The government’s cruel treatment of refugees and asylum seekers continues with the release this week of the Nationality and Borders Bill, a multi-faceted attack on migrants’ rights.

We knew the threat of offshore detention centers, we knew the threat of four years in prison for “illegal entry”. What has been striking is the discovery that the government is prepared to take its assault on those seeking refuge in the UK even further.

The bill, which is about to be passed by Parliament, aims to punish and criminalize those who come to this country. But he also seeks to punish those who help.

Priti Patel has said on several occasions that the new proposals are aimed at breaking down gangs of smugglers bringing people to the UK for the purpose of exploitation. Making it harder to get here to seek asylum does the opposite. However, the wording of the new bill now criminalizes anyone who tries to help a person seeking asylum.

Previously, the law described the offense as being committed if a person “knowingly and for profit” facilitates the arrival of an asylum seeker. The new wording now omits “for the gain”.

It has been widely suggested that this would prevent the RNLI from helping people aboard, say, a sinking canoe. The Home Office tweeted a rebuttal to this. But this wording would suggest that those seeking to bring family members to the UK could be penalized.

It is unbearable cruelty. Yet it is one among a host of cruelties.

On Monday, the Elections Bill was introduced in parliament, including controversial plans to force people to show ID to vote. Labor said it has the power to leave millions disenfranchised. As well as costing millions of unnecessary pounds, it would deprive the most vulnerable of the right to vote and be another step towards state surveillance of citizens.

The cases of electoral fraud are minimal – three cases brought to court in the past seven years. What is the point, if not to penalize and exclude groups including, surprisingly, recent immigrants and ethnic minorities.

The Lords will now consider the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which passed the Commons this week. He has already been widely criticized for strangling the right to protest.

There has been a setback against its criminalization of traveler communities, a group already marginalized and persecuted.

Now homeless charities have joined forces to write to Robert Jenrick, fearing that the new legislation would criminalize people sleeping rough if they sleep in or in a vehicle and that the landowner asks them to leave.

In another act of persecuting the most vulnerable, it was announced that the £ 20 universal credit increase introduced during the pandemic will be phased out, despite a campaign to make the increase permanent.

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell has appeared on the BBC to demonstrate that the party is out of touch with the lives of so many. “I think there are people out there who like to get the extra £ 20,” he said, “but maybe they don’t need it”.

Very simple rule of thumb for you, Andy: if you’re on universal credit, you can certainly put the extra £ 20 to good use.

Likewise disengaged, Andrew Bridgen played a blindfold on the BBC on Tuesday night, referring to the UK’s “native” population on the BBC. Trying to figure out what Mr. Bridgen means by that (Is he as far back as the ancestor Homo? Or is he taking a more modern point of view with the Celts?), I came across a wonderful editorial of the deputy.

While describing the perilous journey refugees face across the Channel in small boats, the Tory MP for North West Leicester refers to having made the crossing on a yacht. Very good.

The Conservatives’ strategy is to create an enemy and commit to defeating it, but how many enemies do they really need? These policies have one thing in common and that is to penalize the most vulnerable.

There are inherent contradictions here. Let the Conservatives present themselves, and probably see themselves as powerful: the party of sovereignty, law and order.

Instead, they come across as fearful. Fear of empowering marginalized groups, fear of supporting those who need help. Fear of anyone born abroad. Like … Boris Johnson. Maybe there is something there after all.

Another hypocrisy is that Boris Johnson sells himself like a liberal while his actions are those of an authoritarian; a politician who wants increased surveillance; narrower borders; an enemy made of speechless and vulnerable; and which therefore undermines the rights of citizens to demonstrate peacefully against these measures.

This makes his indecision and back and forth during the covid crisis all the more untenable. He was quick to act because of a natural reluctance to restrict individual freedoms, it was simply unnecessary.

It is easy to look at the Prime Minister as a dragging, harmless harlequin who cannot dress but he is the head of a government using cruelty as a strategy. I would like to believe that most people are honest and good, and will see that there is an enemy but that the targets of these bills are not.