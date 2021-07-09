Imran Khan is waiting for a call from Joe Biden. The phone still hasn’t ring





Around the middle of the year, you begin to assess how the year might have gone if things had turned out a certain way or if a powerful friend had kept some of the promises they made at the start of the year. the year. What if this powerful friend lived in the White House? Receiving an invitation is door ki baat, even a phone call means a lot. But things don’t always go as planned.

US President Joe Biden must be among those with regrets in the middle of the year. How he could have done things differently, set up a few gambling dates or at least make an important long distance phone call to Pakistan. Whose? You already know. This is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As it turns out, since taking control of the Oval Office, Biden hasn’t called the Prime Minister. What? Who do this ? While Biden could say he had better things to do, most Pakistanis are clear that nothing can be better until Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone rings. That the record shows that Pakistan is not waiting for a phone call from Biden because, after all, what is in a call in the age of Snapchat et al. That the record also shows that Joe Biden is now facing the wrath of those he never wanted to know about. Bad luck, Biden. You are alone now.

A matter of shame

Imran Khan may have been kind enough to say that Biden can call him whenever he has time, clearly Biden doesn’t have time and has other priorities. But others in Pakistan do not forgive. It turns out that not getting a call from the White House has become a cause of shaming the Prime Minister with taunts and so on. Oppositions Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood to focus on arranging a Prime Minister’s phone call with President Biden given his strategic importance in Pakistani politics: It’s a shame that our first Minister does not even receive a phone call.

Now when you attach shame to the national ghairate (honor), then be ready to get a proper response. Fairly quickly, remarks, speeches, rants and all the rest from ruling party members began to assert Pakistan’s honor in the hope that those who laugh at Imran Khan will not not having received a call will call back. The Prime Minister took the lead, criticizing the role of the United States in the aftermath of 9/11, saying he had never been for the war on terror and that the United States blamed Pakistan for its own failures in Afghanistan. This is another debate for which Imran Khan voted for General Pervez Musharraf in the 2002 referendum, about six months after the war on terror started when he was against his biggest policies. But hey, Biden, are you listening? This merger is for you.

In parallel Pakistan

The regime’s YouTubers led the action-packed fight at home in Bidens, raising the stakes a bit too much. They were now convinced that Biden had taken the direct panga with the wrong man, that the United States had angered Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, and America’s days were numbered. How, they didn’t say. But the best was yet to come: Biden becomes enraged, he will now only give eent ka jawaab patthar se (response with a stone), referring to the American inclusion of Pakistan and Turkey in the list of child recruiters soldiers this week. , Imran Khan’s trumpet sounded across the United States, we don’t yet know why.

According to these Pakistani wonders, this is all the net result of Pakistan’s refusal to give air bases to the United States. And yet, in the parallel universe of Pakistan YouTube, the US president has been defeated this week and is afraid of who but Dabanng Khan. They perfectly match the warriors of Facebook, where every day is Israel’s last day, all thanks to the universe that works in mysterious ways. Lost in the populist public discourse between saying no and not worrying about doing more, the journey continues.

But have a thought for Imran Khan. Previously, it was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who did not take his calls; now US President Joe Biden refuses to call him. It becomes a model for a world leader who claims his foreign policy has been exemplary. It is absolutely not you, Imran; they are the ones. Those who don’t make the call, don’t take the call, or don’t care about the call. Perhaps the friendship Imran Khan started in 2019 with feeling like winning the World Cup after meeting Donald Trump seems to end with Biden not listening. Or are you listening, Biden?

PS: Until the submission of this article, Joe Biden still had not called Imran Khan and the parallel universe in Pakistan continued to be on fire.

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

