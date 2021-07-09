Joe Biden cancels Donald Trump’s proposal to limit foreign student visas to four years





The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced that it is canceling a proposal by his predecessor Donald Trump to limit student visas to four years for academics in India and most other countries.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the decision on Tuesday and said it would also drop proposed visa limits for journalists.

DHS said it received around 32,000 public comments, 99% of which were critical of the proposal made by the Trump administration last September, and as a result it was withdrawing the proposed changes. He said he “was concerned that the proposed changes would unnecessarily hamper access to immigration benefits.”

By keeping visa regulations in place, students with F and J visas could keep their visas in the United States as long as they continue their education and journalists with I visas while retaining their jobs.

If the changes had taken place, they should have applied for extensions to the Citizenship and Immigration Service or left the country and applied to the Customs and Border Protection agency for readmission.

The Trump administration’s proposal would have further reduced student visa limits to two years for some countries with large numbers of citizens over-visaed.

DHS reported that those who opposed the time limit said it would “weigh heavily on international students, exchange students and (and) representatives of the foreign media” and “impose exorbitant costs.”

“Higher education groups were alarmed by the plans to change the policy, which they said would create uncertainty and confusion for students who would have to navigate a cumbersome and costly new reapplication process in order to continue their education in the United States, ”said Inside Higher Education reported.

Companies that wrote against the proposal said that “many non-nationals may not be able to apply for an extension of stay or have it approved in a timely manner, thus delaying possible start dates for employees and / or causing them to lose their potential job applicants, ”DHS added.

DHS, however, said it still supports the goal of the proposal, which was to “protect the integrity of programs that admit non-immigrants in visa categories F, J and I” and would analyze it. while making sure it complied with Biden’s demands. decree issued in February to “restore confidence in our legal immigration systems”.

Typically, students in doctoral or research programs or pursuing other higher degrees require more than four years.

Students transitioning to hands-on training programs could also be affected, which would impact businesses that rely on international students for their development.

