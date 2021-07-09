Bulgaria votes again, ready to leave Borisov era

Sofia (AFP)

Bulgaria holds early parliamentary elections on Sunday after the last undecided vote of the spring, with former veteran Prime Minister Boyko Borisov unsure of winning.

Despite the daily anti-government protests last summer, a series of scandals and the political exhaustion of his almost 10 years in power, the GERB party of the 62-year-old former bodyguard with a karate black belt has managed to dominate the ballot in the election in April.

But the other parties in the highly fragmented parliament refused to rule alongside him, while also failing to agree on an alternative coalition.

This prompted the appointment of an interim cabinet and Sunday’s snap elections.

It seems clear “who will not rule” as the GERB will be isolated again, according to Julius Pavloff, director of the Sofia Center for Analytics and Marketing.

“But who want the voters in power? The question remains open,” he told AFP.

There doesn’t seem to be an easy answer as pollsters predict another fractured parliament with six groups likely to break the four percent entry threshold.

According to the latest poll, the anti-establishment There is a Such a People (ITN) party formed early last year by showman-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov, 54, now has a vote of around 21%, practically shoulder to shoulder with the GERB. .

– Third or fourth vote? –

The already weakened Borisov recently suffered a series of further blows following revelations of poor governance and allegations of corruption under his leadership.

On top of that, unprecedented US sanctions against Bulgarian oligarchs who were favored during Borisov’s time in power, according to his critics.

But will his opponents muster the necessary combined majority and agreement to form a cabinet?

Trifonov’s ITN party has already refused to work with the GERB or opposition socialists, the traditional government parties.

Instead, he hopes to form a coalition with the parties that emerged from last summer’s protests – right-wing democratic Bulgaria, with 12% of the polls, and the left Stand Up! Mafia Out, with between five and six percent.

“To obtain a stable government (…) we cannot rule out a third or a fourth election,” ITN vice-president Nova Toshko Yordanov said on Wednesday television.

“The country will not collapse, it is the democratic process,” he added in a rare public appearance at the end of an unconventional election campaign that saw most parties shun interviews medias.

– T-shirts and autographs –

Trifonov was the least talkative of the top contenders, communicating via Facebook and hosting a question-and-answer session with the students.

He announced that he would not run for Prime Minister but “could take responsibility for another institution … when the time comes”.

Boriana Dimitrova, director of Bulgarian polling firm Alpha Research, predicted “fragile majorities and unstable coalitions” to come.

Pavloff also warned of the consequences of yet another failure of anti-Borisov parties to reach an agreement.

“If they call a new election, they will be severely punished by the voters,” he said.

For his part, Borisov, campaigning in crowded sports halls in the countryside, still hopes to bounce back.

He highlights the roads and other infrastructure built during his almost 10 years in power and his diplomatic successes which “have stopped an influx of migrants” from neighboring Turkey. He also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

GERB supporters, dressed in their leader’s T-shirts and eager to get his autograph at campaign events, hope they will come back first but also expect that if they win , it is little.

“We hope the other parties will show responsibility and form a government, with or without us,” Krasimir Kyuchukov said, while Borisov – casually dressed in jeans and a pink shirt – signed his card.

