Politics
Bulgaria votes again, ready to leave Borisov era
Published on:
Sofia (AFP)
Bulgaria holds early parliamentary elections on Sunday after the last undecided vote of the spring, with former veteran Prime Minister Boyko Borisov unsure of winning.
Despite the daily anti-government protests last summer, a series of scandals and the political exhaustion of his almost 10 years in power, the GERB party of the 62-year-old former bodyguard with a karate black belt has managed to dominate the ballot in the election in April.
But the other parties in the highly fragmented parliament refused to rule alongside him, while also failing to agree on an alternative coalition.
This prompted the appointment of an interim cabinet and Sunday’s snap elections.
It seems clear “who will not rule” as the GERB will be isolated again, according to Julius Pavloff, director of the Sofia Center for Analytics and Marketing.
“But who want the voters in power? The question remains open,” he told AFP.
There doesn’t seem to be an easy answer as pollsters predict another fractured parliament with six groups likely to break the four percent entry threshold.
According to the latest poll, the anti-establishment There is a Such a People (ITN) party formed early last year by showman-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov, 54, now has a vote of around 21%, practically shoulder to shoulder with the GERB. .
– Third or fourth vote? –
The already weakened Borisov recently suffered a series of further blows following revelations of poor governance and allegations of corruption under his leadership.
On top of that, unprecedented US sanctions against Bulgarian oligarchs who were favored during Borisov’s time in power, according to his critics.
But will his opponents muster the necessary combined majority and agreement to form a cabinet?
# photo1
Trifonov’s ITN party has already refused to work with the GERB or opposition socialists, the traditional government parties.
Instead, he hopes to form a coalition with the parties that emerged from last summer’s protests – right-wing democratic Bulgaria, with 12% of the polls, and the left Stand Up! Mafia Out, with between five and six percent.
“To obtain a stable government (…) we cannot rule out a third or a fourth election,” ITN vice-president Nova Toshko Yordanov said on Wednesday television.
“The country will not collapse, it is the democratic process,” he added in a rare public appearance at the end of an unconventional election campaign that saw most parties shun interviews medias.
– T-shirts and autographs –
Trifonov was the least talkative of the top contenders, communicating via Facebook and hosting a question-and-answer session with the students.
He announced that he would not run for Prime Minister but “could take responsibility for another institution … when the time comes”.
Boriana Dimitrova, director of Bulgarian polling firm Alpha Research, predicted “fragile majorities and unstable coalitions” to come.
Pavloff also warned of the consequences of yet another failure of anti-Borisov parties to reach an agreement.
# photo2
“If they call a new election, they will be severely punished by the voters,” he said.
For his part, Borisov, campaigning in crowded sports halls in the countryside, still hopes to bounce back.
He highlights the roads and other infrastructure built during his almost 10 years in power and his diplomatic successes which “have stopped an influx of migrants” from neighboring Turkey. He also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.
GERB supporters, dressed in their leader’s T-shirts and eager to get his autograph at campaign events, hope they will come back first but also expect that if they win , it is little.
“We hope the other parties will show responsibility and form a government, with or without us,” Krasimir Kyuchukov said, while Borisov – casually dressed in jeans and a pink shirt – signed his card.
AFP 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210709-bulgaria-votes-again-ready-to-move-on-from-borisov-era
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]