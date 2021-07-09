Xi emphasizes South-South cooperation_Chinadaily.com.cn





State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund and the Institute for South-South Cooperation and Development on Thursday in Beijing. Kuang Linhua / China Daily

The assistance fund and the institute have played a crucial role for developing countries China is ready to work with developing countries to further unleash the potential of South-South cooperation, share development opportunities with them and continue to help them achieve sustainable growth, President Xi Jinping said Thursday. Xi made the remark in a congratulatory message on the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund and the South-South Cooperation and Development Institute. He praised the role that the fund and the institute have played in promoting South-South cooperation since their inception in 2016, saying that over the past five years, the fund has actively supported developing countries in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, addressing humanitarian crises. , reduce poverty and pursue development. The institute has been dedicated to sharing governance experiences between China and other developing countries and has helped developing countries train high-caliber governance professionals, he added. Xi expressed hope that the fund and the institute will continue their great contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi announced the establishment of the fund and the institute in 2015 during a series of summits commemorating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations. The fund supports the efforts of other developing countries to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and is an innovative tool for Chinese aid to advance South-South cooperation. Working closely with more than 10 international organizations, the fund has supported more than 100 livelihood projects in more than 50 countries, benefiting more than 20 million people, according to the Foreign Ministry. Projects include responding to tropical cyclones, combating Ebola and COVID-19, promoting maternal and child health, and managing refugee and migrant crises. The institute received more than 200 students from around 60 countries.

