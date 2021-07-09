Indonesia loses prized upper-middle-income status amid coronavirus pandemic, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories





JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) – Indonesia lost its upper middle income status after just a year, as Southeast Asia’s largest coronavirus outbreak reverses gains in poverty and employment. The World Bank demoted Indonesia to lower middle income status on July 1, with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of US $ 3,870 (S $ 5,236). The country moved to upper middle-income status last year with a GNI per capita of US $ 4,050, its first time in this band since ranking dating back to 1988. “The pandemic has created negative economic growth in almost all countries, including Indonesia in 2020. Thus, declining per capita income in Indonesia is an inevitable consequence,” Fiscal Policy Chief Febrio Kacaribu said in a press release Thursday July 8. Gross domestic product fell 2.1 percent last year as the economy suffered its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than 20 years ago. President Joko Widodo has set himself the goal of pulling Indonesia out of the “middle income trap”, mainly by developing infrastructure and wooing foreign direct investment. Then the pandemic struck, shutting down businesses and leading to pay cuts and job losses. This had dragged as many as 2.75 million more Indonesians below the poverty line last September. The country’s efforts to maintain a single-digit poverty rate over the past three years were dashed as the rate rose to 10.19% from 9.22% a year earlier, according to government data. The number of unemployed rose to 8.75 million in February, as the pandemic cost 1.6 million people their jobs. The record would likely have been worse if Indonesia hadn’t spent a lot to support households and businesses, Kacaribu said. These programs, which include cash assistance, incentives and funding, created up to 2.6 million jobs from September to February 2021, he added. The World Bank estimates that Indonesia’s poverty rate could have reached 11.8 percent last year – 5 million more poor people – without the stimulus budget. “The pandemic still offers great uncertainty for the economy. Therefore, the government will now focus on taking various reactive measures so that the pandemic can be further controlled and the stages of economic recovery can continue,” he said. Mr. Kacaribu said.

