Kerala CM urges Prime Minister Modi to remove tariffs on life-saving medicines for toddlers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, asking him to waive tariffs and the built-in tax on goods and services on the import of zolgensma, a life-saving drug of Muhammad, 18 months old.

The toddler suffers from a rare condition called spinal atrophy (SMA) which affects the central nervous system and causes the muscles used for movement to atrophy.

Its treatment requires the injection of Zolgensma Onasemnogene, which is considered one of the most expensive drugs in the world, and a single dose of it costs 18 crores.

A few days ago, a huge sum was raised in Kerala through online crowdfunding. “We have received more than 18 crore in the bank account. People got together and collected this amount for our little boy, ”said Farisha, the chairperson of the Mattul panchayat in Kannur.

However, the drug must be imported from the United States. Medical experts have suggested that the child should be given the dose before he turns two.

In view of this, CM Vijayan told Prime Minister Modi: “I invite your kind attention to the plight of 18-month-old Master Muhammed with SMA. The drug for this rare disease is prohibitively expensive and unaffordable. for the family. “

“The price of the drug, which is 18 crore, is offered to be mobilized from consenting persons and imported from the United States, ”he added.

Vijayan then cited the example of another case where the central government removed taxes on importing medicine for a five-month-old who also suffered from SMA in Mumbai.

“I ask you to instruct the Union Ministry of Finance to take measures not to collect customs duties and integrated tax on products and services in this case involving the importation of the life-saving drug” zolgensma “” , wrote the CM.

