Afghan Taliban advances are alarming, Sherpao says





MANSEHRA: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Khan Sherpao expressed concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Afghanistan and called on federal government to brief leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on recent advances of the Afghan Taliban in their country.

There has been bloodshed all over Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US and NATO forces began. It could affect KP and Balochistan provinces politically and economically, Sherpao told a reporter at the residence of former Nazim tehsil Umar Farooq on Thursday.

Mr Farooq joined the QWP with his friends and supporters and said the party would win the next general election in the province.

Mr. Sherpao said the advances of the Afghan Taliban in their country were an alarming sign that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which carried out subversive activities on Pakistani soil, could regroup in KP and Balochistan.

He said if the government wanted Afghans not to enter Pakistan due to the ongoing violence in his own country, Prime Minister Imran Khan should ensure a closed session of parliament on the Afghan issue. .

The QWP chairman said that the Prime Minister’s speech to the National Assembly on the Afghan issue was not sufficient, so the government should make its policy on Afghanistan public, especially in light of developments in the country. scenario in the country.

Earlier, Mr. Sherpao addressed a public rally in the Karori region of Tanawal and criticized the PTI government for its dismal failure to control inflation and unemployment in the country.

The time is not far off when the legislative elections will be held in the country. The ruling PTI did not meet the expectations of the population, he said.

Former provincial minister Abrar Hussain, alias Mohammad Iqbal, said his party would win the local and general elections in the Hazara division.

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2021

