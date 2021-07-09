How to decode Narendra Modi’s surgical strike on his own ministry

The massive surgical strike against his own cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interpreted in three ways: one is that Modi is preparing for Uttar Pradesh and further parliamentary elections next year; the other is to send the message that ministers must carry out or be shown the door; and the third is to signal a change in the The caste base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards the other backward classes (OBC) and the scheduled castes / tribes (SC / ST), who obtain 27 positions and 20 respectively.

This interpretation would not be erroneous, in particular the passage to a weighted cabinet OBC / SC / ST. With 47 seats alone, they now constitute over 60% of the Modi ministry. The subordinate Hindutva arrived with Modi himself as the torchbearer.

However, the other two propositions that this is only the Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand polls or that it is only about performance would only be partially true.

The ousting of 12 ministers, including six from cabinet and the rest from minister of state, including Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, came as a surprise.

But to read this as a signal to non-interpreters would be a mistake. During Covid, almost every department underperformed, so this can hardly be an explanation for everyone.

If Harsh Vardhan appeared to be doing badly in the second wave of Covid, surely he also had to be complimented on how the first wave was handled. Modi doesn’t believe in dropping his loyal lieutenants either.

If we had to show the door to non-performers, Sadananda Gowda, who went from law to railways to statistics, should have come out much sooner. But it only came out now.

It is probably no longer needed even from the point of view of the Karnataka caste, with Shobha Karandlaje replacing him (she too is a Gowda from Karnataka) at the MoS level.

We must therefore seek explanations elsewhere.

If Uttar Pradesh is where the ministerial message is targeted, adding seven members from this state hardly seems like a big deal. Considering its weight of 15 percent in Lok Sabha’s seats and 17 percent in the country’s total population, in terms of proportional representation alone, the UP deserves at least 12 ministers. But that is not what he got, and the reason is the Prime Minister himself. As a member of Parliament for Varanasi, the main message in Uttar Pradesh is Modi himself and caste arithmetic in favor of the CBOs. The numbers are not the problem here.

Here is what seems more likely in terms of the reasoning behind the sweeping changes to Modi’s ministry, including the induction of 43 new faces, the creation of 15 new ministerial posts in order to induct new ministers and elevate seven ministers of ‘State (MoS).

First, Modi is not just trying to create a successful ministry. He is in the process of gaining administrative experience in his party. Unlike Congress, which has been in power for more than five decades and can therefore still rely on elders to lead difficult ministries, the BJP, which sees itself as the natural party of governance today and tomorrow, do not afford this luxury.

This is why Modi tries to bleed as many newcomers as possible, so that many party members gain hands-on experience during the remainder of the term. This is also why subordinate ministers are often attached to two different ministries simultaneously. Over the past seven years, more than 100 deputies from various states have graced the Modi ministry.

Second, Modi knows that in the face of a strong emerging regional opposition, he needs the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 2024. This is why he has inducted ministers from the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party and the Apna Dal, among others.

As 2024 arrives, expect at least one more round of cabinet changes, this time to welcome more allies into the NDA. Allies may be needed in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The third, the simultaneous exit of senior ministers and the induction of new cabinet members sounds a bit like the Kamaraj plan of the old Congress party in the 1960s. As Congress began to lose ground, the party decided to to resign his top ministers and work for the party while inducting new faces.

The BJP does the same. The BJP did not do as well in West Bengal and lost ground in some states in the previous round of elections (Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, etc.). Seniors will now be expected to work to reestablish standing parties in these and other states.

Fourth, Modi uses young blood to bring more energy to the team. This explains the rise of Mansukh Mandaviya to Health, which now also includes chemicals and fertilizers, the latter being an omnibus ministry where the most important segment is pharmacy.

This also explains the arrival of Ashwini Vaishnaw in railways, IT and communications, Anurag Thakur (at I&B), Sarbananda Sonowal (ports, navigation and water resources), and Kishan Reddy (culture and tourism) . These are among the young people who are given greater responsibilities as ministers, although Sonowals’ rise was expected after he stepped down from his post as Chief Minister of Assam to to let Himanta Biswa Sarma take over.

The hope is that the new brooms will sweep cleaner with great enthusiasm. Rajeev Chandrashekhar is a former corporate sector inductee, with skills and information technology as part of his tenure as Minister of State.

Fifth, interpreters are now given greater responsibilities. So Dharmendra Pradhan, who is widely considered to have done well in oil (including the Ujjwala program, which won BJP elections in many constituencies), now enjoys education and skills, while oil goes to Hardeep Puri, which keeps business while getting rid of civil aviation.

Sixth, relatively new but experienced entrants like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane have been given difficult assignments in civil aviation and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), two sectors in the grip of a crisis. It’s an opportunity to prove themselves rather than just a reward for joining the party.

Seventh, the railways are a ministry that Modi seems genuinely disappointed with. It is the largest public sector employer in India, but it hasn’t done for Modi what the Golden Quadrangle has done for Vajpayee to spur growth.

Modi has always attached great importance to railways, but the ministry has failed to live up to his expectations. Three ministers have come and gone (Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Prabhu and now Piyush Goyal), but the organization has not been visibly transformed.

Hence the decision to make another change, with the intervention of Vaishnaw, former bureaucrat, corporate executive and alumnus of Wharton.

While the railways have been downgraded from a ministry with a ministry-specific budget presentation that is only a part of the general budget, it has now been asked to work in synergy with communications. Modi is hoping something works this time around.

This will not be Narendra Modis’ last cabinet reshuffle. Minor changes can be expected in 2022 following the Uttar Pradesh elections, and major changes in 2023, following the Karnataka elections and in preparation for the 2024 final battle for Lok Sabha.