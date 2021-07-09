CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee to meet on 13 – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The delayed 10th meeting of the Joint Committee for Cooperation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (JCC) will be held on July 13 (Tuesday).

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, speaking at the closing session of a conference titled Pakistan-China at 70: Vision for the Future, which was organized by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), said: I am very happy to inform you that the 10th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC will be held this month.

The JCC is the highest decision-making body of the CPEC, which usually meets once a year. Committee sessions are co-chaired by the Pakistani Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China.

Its last meeting, the ninth in the series, was held in Islamabad in November 2019. The 10th meeting was therefore delayed by at least a few months, apparently due to differences over the finalization of the agenda for the meeting. meeting and delays in completing working group meetings.

Differences over finalization of agenda delayed 10th meeting by months

The differences between the two sides are said to have focused on the financing of the modernization of the ML-1 railway line, the new Chinese financial commitments for Gwadar and the roadmap for industrial cooperation.

The committee has several working groups under it, which meet between CCM sessions, and prepare recommendations for the main committee.

China will uphold the principles of mutual benefit and win-win, openness and inclusion, will cooperate with Pakistan to promote the construction of high-quality CPEC, to help Pakistan advance industrialization, urbanization and digitization, and realize Naya Pakistan’s vision at an early date, Ambassador Rong said.

The last three CCM meetings in 2017, 2018 and 2019 did not approve any major projects. In particular, the last two meetings were more focused on completing ongoing projects and adjusting to the vision of the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf, which wanted to place more emphasis on the establishment of special economic zones and l involvement of the private sector.

The Chinese envoy noted the expansion of cooperation under the Gwadar CPEC, from energy, transport infrastructure and industry to agriculture, science and technology and social protection.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries, the Rashakai Special Economic Zone was successfully launched. The China-Pakistan Agriculture and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform was established to pragmatically promote project cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, he said.

Last Monday, Mr. Rong accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan to Gwadar to attend the inauguration ceremony of the northern free zone, the launch of projects, including the chemical fertilizer plant, the vaccination plant of Gwadar animals, the lubricants factory, the Gwadar exhibition building, the inauguration of the Gwadar tissue production laboratory and signing of cooperation documents for a seawater desalination plant and a grant from china solar generators.

The Ambassador said the two countries have agreed to expand CPEC’s cooperation in the field of information technology.

We will implement the instructions of our two leaders to promote the cooperation of the CPEC. CPEC is playing an important role in Pakistan’s strategic transformation, he said.

The next JCC meeting would therefore be closely watched for its results, in particular ML-1 funding and new commitments for Gwadar.

PCI President Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed recalled that 50 years ago, on that day, Dr Henry Kissinger flew to Beijing from Islamabad on a PIA flight. He observed that Pakistan had on this occasion acted as a bridge between China and the United States and suggested that Islamabad should continue to play this role.

Senator Mushahid said Pakistan’s relations with China were neither transactional nor tactical, nor even directed against a third country.

Posted in Dawn, July 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634041/cpecs-joint-cooperation-committee-set-to-meet-on-13th

