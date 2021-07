Labor challenges Boris on China, but PM is ‘instinctively’ against boycotts – MercoPress

UK: Labor defies Boris over China, but PM is “instinctively” against boycotts Thursday, July 8 2021 – 18:09 UTC

?? I will certainly consider the proposal discussed, but I must say that I am instinctively and have always been against sports boycotts, ?? Johnson told MPs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “instinctively” against boycotts after the main opposition Labor Party urged ministers and the royal family to snub the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights allegations. The London government has repeatedly condemned Beijing and demanded that the United Nations be allowed to examine allegations that Uyghur Muslims in the western Xinjiang region are victims of abuses such as torture and forced sterilization. But he resisted calls to boycott the Beijing Games. ?? I will certainly consider the proposal discussed, but I must say that I am instinctively and have always been against sports boycotts, ?? Johnson told MPs. China last month accused the United States of “politicizing” sports ?? after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking consensus among its allies for a possible boycott. Labor Foreign Spokeswoman Lisa Nandy and Culture Spokesperson Jo Stevens said on Tuesday “we have consistently pressured the government to take stronger action to address this appalling situation.” We now call on you to take the opportunity of the Games to advocate for unhindered UN access to Xinjiang in order to conduct a full, transparent and independent investigation. Beijing denies claims that more than a million Uyghur Muslims have been arbitrarily detained and some have been tortured or subjected to forced sterilization. If the UN is not allowed access by September 14, the opening date of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the British government should not send ministers, members of the United Nations royal family or high representatives to participate in official functions or ceremonies at the Beijing Olympics ?? Labor MPs said. A political boycott by the UK and other states would send a strong signal of deep global concern over the plight of the Uyghurs and prevent the Games from being a public relations exercise for Chinese authorities. The British parliament recently took the unprecedented decision to call the treatment of Uyghurs genocide, although the government maintains that only the courts can give this legal definition. More than 40 countries led by Canada voiced concerns at the United Nations Human Rights Council last month over China’s actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet – sparking a violent backlash from Beijing. China denies mistreating Uyghurs, insisting it simply runs vocational training centers designed to counter extremism.

