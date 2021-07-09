Greek American leaders urge Biden to take action against Erdogan’s threats to Varosha

In a letter, ten presidents of Greek-American organizations express grave concern over the renewed threats Cyprus is currently facing by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and urge US President Joe Biden to call on the United Nations to implement resolution 550 of the United Nations Security Council on Varosha.

The letter is signed by George Horiates, Supreme President of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), Nick Larigakis, President of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), Philip Christopher, President of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus ( PSEKA), Kyriacos Papastylianou, President of the Cypriot-American Federation. Organizations (FCAO), Endy Zemenides Executive Director Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Maria Pappas President Cyprus-United States Chamber of Commerce, Dr James F. Dimitriou President and Chairman of the Board of Directors American Hellenic Council of California, Michael Alexandrou , President of the Pan-Hellenic Federation of Florida, Bill Mataragas, President of the Hellenic American National Council (HANC) and Varnavas Zagaris, President of the Pancypriot Association of Florida.

In the letter, it is noted that as we approach the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion of the Republic of Cyprus, the ten undersigned Greco-American and American Cypriot organizations write to express their grave concern regarding the existential threats. new and renewed ones that Cyprus is currently facing from Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The American Greeks write that on October 6, 2020, Turkey reopened Varosha Beach, the fenced area of ​​the territory of the Republic of Cyprus that Turkey has occupied since it illegally invaded the Republic of Cyprus in 1974. This action, they point out, violates United Nations resolutions and international treaties to which the United States and Turkey are signatories. In particular, Turkey is in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992) which deal with the transfer of this area to the United Nations and the 1979 High Level Agreement between the United Nations. Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities who said that priority should be given to the resettlement of Famagusta, of which Varosha is a subdivision, under the auspices of the UN.

Over the past year, President Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have openly expressed their support for a two-state solution to Cyprus – the permanent partition of the island, the Greeks say, adding that President Erdogans attempts to change Varosha’s status. a lack of interest in resuming meaningful settlement talks in favor of pursuing concrete steps to advance a two-state solution to Cyprus, which runs counter to the positions of the United Nations and the US government.

Furthermore, Turkey’s actions violate a written declaration by the European Parliament in 2012, which called on the government of Turkey to act in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and previous reports of the European Parliament’s Legislative Committee and to return the cordoned off section of Famagusta to its rightful inhabitants, stress, the undersigned.

In addition, the US government has previously reaffirmed its support by endorsing the statement by the President of the United Nations Security Council of October 9, 2020, calling for the cancellation of Turkey’s actions vis-à-vis Varosha. However, Turkey has not reversed its actions regarding Varosha.

Therefore, mere rhetoric or criticism of Turkey is no longer enough. Concrete steps must be taken immediately. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) explicitly states that an effort to change Varosha’s status requires the transfer of the area to the United Nations administration. To this end, we urge your administration to call on the United Nations to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 550, in which Varosha would be under UN control, the Greeks ask Biden.

According to news reports, President Erdogan will visit Varosha on July 20 and allegedly make further announcements about his status. It is essential that the United States government and the international community be proactive and prevent any further illegal action of Turkish expansionism against Cyprus. Failure to act will only embolden President Erdogan in his quest for a two-state solution to Cyprus, which would be a disaster for the Cypriot people and not in the best interests of the United States. This would constitute a flagrant violation of the rule of law and fundamental principles of the United States and the international community.

They note that Erdogan’s efforts to change Varosha’s status towards a two-state solution pose a direct threat to the sovereignty of Cyprus like the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974. They remind Biden that January 27 1989, as a United States Senator you wrote a letter to a Greek-American leader in Delaware, Dr. Dean Lomis, then president of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), stating: we must urge the new administration [President George H.W. Bush] make Cyprus a higher political priority in US foreign policy We cannot lose sight of the fact that the rights of the Greek Cypriots have been violated, and we must ensure that their claims to ancestral lands and property seized upon of the 1974 invasion are not compromised. Finally, we must send a signal to Turkey that until it withdraws a single soldier from Cyprus, it will never be recognized as a full member of the international community.

They further remind Biden that for decades he has been a staunch defender of all of Cyprus, free and at peace. As President of the United States, you are in a unique position to make Cyprus a higher political priority in American foreign policy, as you have stated previously. Therefore, we urge you to warn President Erdogan against any further aggression against Cyprus and send a clear message that Turkey will face punitive and disastrous consequences if further actions against the Republic of Cyprus are pursued which threaten its sovereignty and cause instability.

They also call on the US leader to order the US government to demand that the United Nations assert jurisdiction over Varosha.