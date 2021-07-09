Chris Hayes calls Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson cowards for giving in to anti-vax rhetoric





On All In With Chris Hayes Thursday, Hayes kicked off by tearing up right-wing media for the rhetoric many use to discourage the public from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While Hayes specifically called the Fox & Friends hosts to begin, the same message also prevails with Fox News prime-time opinion leaders Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

We continue to see this very disturbing and dangerous trend of right-wing media, you’ve seen some of it out there, people in the more conservative parts of the country turning against the vaccine, Hayes said, and the leaders of that. movement are loose. They refuse to have the courage of their convictions. They won’t say they’re against the vaccine. Instead, they take that straw man stance, saying they’re just against anyone who tries to promote the vaccine, or, God forbid, mandate it.

Hayes went on to accuse some right-wing media of not wanting people to get vaccinated, but of being afraid to say so because it would mean they want people to die. While it may sound hyperbolic, Hayes is right as CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday that preliminary data shows 99.5% of COVID deaths in the United States in the past six months. were unvaccinated individuals.

Hayes then turned to former President Donald Trump, who was secretly vaccinated while still in office, and at times urged his supporters to get vaccinated. But Hayes called on Trump not to do more.

The former president in exile has at times, lip service, made this point, telling the crowd at CPAC in February, I quote: Everyone is going to get shot. But he’s not really looking into it, said Hayes. At the end of the day, he’s just as scared of grassroots anti-vaccines as the rest of his party, the rest of the Conservative movement.

Hayes had harsh words for the right-wing media for not telling the truth about vaccines, specifically naming Trump and Carlson, who have repeatedly, for months, denigrated vaccines and questioned their safety while ignoring the overwhelming evidence that they save lives.

The story continues

Everyone from Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson are cowards at the end of the day, Hayes said. They run right after the base, they run after the base. They don’t rule. They don’t tell them things they don’t want to hear.

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas of the country with low vaccination rates, primarily areas largely made up of Trump supporters, Hayes has suggested what Trump could do to vaccinate his base.

They should hold MAGA rallies with mass vaccinations and a free hat with a shot, Hayes said. They could do it if they wanted to. They could. They could do it tomorrow. Instead, they chose the path of least resistance. They have chosen to play in paranoia and opposition, the nihilism which is increasingly the beating heart of this political movement.

All In With Chris Hayes airs weekday evenings at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.

