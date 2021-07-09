Donald Trump files lawsuit in Florida arguing Facebook violated First Amendment rights





Photo by Michael Vadon via Creative Commons license If you thought that a little thing like not being president anymore was going to stop Donald Trump from flaunting his ignorance about government, think again.

The game show host turned sleazeball prez just filed a complaint alleging that Facebook violated its First Amendment rights by upholding its ban on the president after his encouragement of the January 6 Capitol riots. And luckily, he did so in the US District Court of the South District of Florida.

Even in our increasingly tech-savvy state, Facebook is not the government and therefore has nothing to do with First Amendment rights. Trump’s lawyers argue in the lawsuit that Facebook is essentially the state because they are known to cooperate with the federal government.

They argue that Facebook’s “voluntary participation in joint activity with federal actors” elevates them to the “state actor” level. While the concept of private businesses falling outside the scope of First Amendment protections is pretty well established, you can’t fault lawyers for trying. Facebook and its ilk are more and more like a public square, although we doubt that such a politically charged case will be the one that will force it to be taken into account.

What you can’t pass up even a little bit is the trial’s additional hypothesis that certain segments of the 1996 Telecommunications Act were passed with the idea of ​​censoring Trump in 2021.

The lawsuit claims they were “deliberately enacted by Congress to incite, encourage and promote social media companies to achieve a goal of censoring supposedly ‘objectionable’ but constitutionally protected speech on the Internet.”

Social media was not a concept that existed in 1996. Facebook wouldn’t be launched for eight years, created by 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg. Expect this lawsuit to follow the many, many other lawsuits Trump and his cronies have filed since his election defeat.

Heck, even the state of Florida couldn’t win its fight to control the ability of social media companies to ban politicians. What makes our most famous hotelier think he’ll do better?

