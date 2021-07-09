Prime Minister Khan concerned about nation’s behavior against virus





Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, citing an imminent threat of the 4th wave of COVID-19, given the recent increase in positive cases in the country, urged the masses to continue to use face masks and to have them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Our [coronavirus] cases, after a decline, began to increase. We fear that the Indian [Delta] the variant is coming. I call on the nation to use face masks, which is the easiest way, and to take protective measures, we can protect ourselves from the fourth wave of COVID-19, Imran Khan said in his remarks released in direct.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said that with the spread of different variants of COVID-19, including the Indian [Delta] variant due to the constant mutation of the coronavirus, the situation in various countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Indonesia was worsening.

He also stressed that the masses, especially those who live in cities, should get them vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that large doses of the corona vaccine were available in the country and would come more.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan, with the grace of Allah Almighty, has so far had the chance to tackle the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic through the efforts of the government as well as cooperation of the masses.

In this regard, he also referred to a report by The Economist which places Pakistan third in the list of countries that have taken better measures to deal with the pandemic situation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to deal with the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said monitoring protective measures, including the use of face masks, was also essential to protect the country’s economy as well as those who could be affected due to the lockdown and closure of businesses. , wedding venues, restaurants, transport, etc.

Prime Minister Imran fears fourth wave of Covid is looming in Pakistan, calling variant of Indian origin of greatest concern https://t.co/DhOxmrsyZJ #IndianVariant #DeltaVariant # 4thwave # covid19

– Abdulrahman AK Rafiq (Masks on) (@arrafiq) July 8, 2021

He said the government wanted the wheels of the country’s economy to work and did not want to opt for lockdown due to the coronavirus, which had increased the level of poverty across the world.

The prime minister further urged the masses to take protective measures, including the use of face masks on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, which could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Imran Khan, while appreciating the role of district administrations in ensuring the application of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during previous waves of coronavirus urged them to fulfill their responsibility to ensure the use of masks facial expressions by people in public places.

Insisting on vaccinating as many people as possible, the prime minister said that since Pakistan, unlike the United States and the United Kingdom, was not a COVID-19 vaccine-producing country, it was importing the vaccine and full vaccination of people will take time.

He said that with Pakistan having successfully overcome previous waves, the country could once again be saved from the negative effects of COVID-19 through the cooperation of the masses coupled with the efforts and actions of governments.

Courtesy: APP

