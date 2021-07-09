Xi Jinping’s claims about Dalai Lama’s reincarnation are ridiculous and inconsequential

Guest report by Vijay Kranti and Anjali Mishra

New Delhi- Dharamshala Washington DC, July 9, 2021: When President Xi Jinping talks about Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese characteristics, he is only revealing China’s intentions to destroy and subsume Tibet’s unique cultural identity within communism. And his claims about the exclusive rights of the Chinese Communist Party to install the next Dalai Lama of his choice are too ludicrous to have any consequence for the Tibetan people or the world community. These are the two main observations that emerged from the presentations of two internationally eminent experts during a webinar organized to commemorate the 86e birthday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dalai Lama on 6the July evening.

The two experts Mr. Robert Destro, former Assistant Secretary of State and Special Coordinator of the United States for Tibetan Issues and Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, former Kalon Tripa (Prime Minister) of Tibet spoke at an international webinar titled The importance of the Dalai Lama for the guardianship of the claims of Tibet and China on his next incarnation. The webinar was co-hosted by the Center for Himalayan Asia Studies and Engagement (CHASE) and the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) in New Delhi, Dharamshala and Washington (DC) to commemorate the 86e birthday of the Dalai Lama.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping insists on Tibetan Buddhism with Chinese characteristics or when the Chinese Communist Party claims to control the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama by force as it did in the case of the Panchen Lama, it is in the same line. than what they did to the Catholic Church in China, Hong Kong, the Uyghur people of Xinjiang or the Mongolian people of southern Mongolia. Their goal is explicit: to eliminate everything that makes each of these communities unique. Their uniqueness will be encompassed in collective materialism and the uniformity of communism, Destro said. It was during Mr. Destro’s tenure that the historic US Tibet Policy and Support Act-2020 was passed by the US Congress and signed into law by President Trump at the joint initiative of his Party. Republican and Democratic Party during the last days of his presidency.

Mr. Destro presented his perspective on the Dalai Lamas’ Middle Way Approach as an effort to preserve Tibet’s unique nature and the freedom of the Tibetan people while recognizing that where there is a great power disparity as is the case today between the People’s Republic of China and the Tibetan people – peaceful alternatives must be sought without giving up an inch.

Emphasizing the relevance of His Holiness the Dalai Lamas’s advice to cultivate the human values ​​of compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, contentment and self-discipline, said Mr. Destro, if we were to engage in the daily culture of each of these human values ​​in our lives, the world would become a much more welcoming place to live and raise our children.

Providing a philosophical and spiritual ground for the Tibetan struggle against Chinese oppression, Mr. Destro said: Given our commitment to preserving what makes us unique as individuals and communities, we must not only find the strength to tolerate the arrogance of those who would like to enslave us, but also the compassion to design a strategy of resistance and self-preservation that recognizes their oppressive humanity, as well as the human weaknesses and insecurities that accompany this humanity.

Addressing the issue of President Xi Jinping’s persistent assertion that finding and installing the next incarnation of the current Dalai Lama is the exclusive prerogative of the Communist Party of China and the central government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Professor Samdhong Rinpoche, former Prime Minister of Tibet and an internationally renowned scholar of Buddhist philosophy, dismissed this claim as ridiculous and inconsequential. Whenever Chinese leaders make these kinds of assertions, they do so because of their own fears and uncertainties in their minds. Such claims are so ludicrous that they do not deserve to be considered or reacted. That’s why I just ignore what the Chinese government is saying.

In addition to being the founding director of the Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies in Sarnath and the Chancellor of the University of Indian Buddhist Studies in Sanchi, Professor Rinpoche also served as the President of the Association of Indian Universities.

Opening an open challenge to President Xi Jinping and his colleagues in the CCP on the basic concept of reincarnation, Professor Rinpoche said: The central government of China, which claims to be communist or Marxist, believes in the continuation of the consciousness or reincarnation? Do they really understand what happens after death? If they do, then they should understand that human consciousness does not end at the time of death and will have another birth. Only then can you talk about the idea of ​​reincarnation. If they really believe in it, then they should stop talking about Marxist dialectical materialism which is based on the principle that spirit is the quality of matter and that it also ceases with death and that there is no therefore no continuity of consciousness after death. If they do not change this principle, it means that they do not believe in birth after death or in the continuity of consciousness. In this case, their claims about recognizing the next Dalia Lama are simply hypocritical.

Exploding Beijing governments’ claims regarding the identification of the Dalai Lamas on the basis of a lottery drawn from a golden urn, Professor Rinpoche said, I am aware that during the 18e century, Tibetans had good relations with the Manchu emperors of central China. They advised us to use the lottery method through the golden vase for the selection of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama. But despite their suggestions, none of the 9t , tene , 11e , or 13e or 14e The Dalai Lama was selected this way. It was only the 11e and the 12e Dalai Lamas who were selected by lot from a vase of gold. Even in these two cases too, it was not exclusively through the golden vessel but the process was only part of an entire religious process. There is no tradition or past heritage for the Dalai Lama to be recognized in this way.

Professor Rinpoche reminded Chinese leaders of their frustrating experience in the case of 11e Panchen Lama who was forcibly appointed by Beijing after arresting five-year-old boy Gedhun Choekyi Nyima in 1995 who was recognized by the exiled Dalai Lama as the true incarnation of the 10e Panchen Lama. Install a boy of their choice and the 11e The Panchen Lama did not resolve their goal. The same will happen if they name a boy of their choice and the next Dalai Lama. No people in Tibet, no people in the world would recognize or believe in him, he said.

Speaking of the qualities of the current Dalai Lama, 14e In the five-century-old Tibetan tradition, Professor Rinpoche said: Although His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a Tibetan ruler, he never sees the future of Tibet as different from the rest of the world, or even that of the Chinese people. . In his Middle Way approach to dealing with differences or confrontation, there is no concept of winner or loser. He sincerely believes that the present century should be the century of dialogue based on mutual understanding, universal responsibility, secular ethics and concern for the environment.

Mr. Vijay Kranti, CHASE President and a renowned Tibetologist moderated the discussion. Its co-organizer, Mr. Gonpo Dhundup, TYC International President, cast a vote of thanks and Professor Aayushi Ketkar, International Relations Specialist at JNU, managed the question-and-answer session. Responding to a question during this session, Professor Rinpoche said that it is not necessary for the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama to be a Tibetan child. He could come from any part of the world.

In response to another question, Mr. Destro said that even a century is not too long a period in the history of a nation. Therefore, the Tibetan people must strive to preserve their national identity and resolve for a long time.