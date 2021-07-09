Freedom Day: GP castigates Boris Johnson’s “irresponsible” plans to remove restrictions | United Kingdom | New





During BBC Newsnight, Chaand Nagpaul, a general practitioner and chairman of the BMA board, criticized the government’s decision to remove most restrictions on July 19 amid rising cases and hospitalizations. “We have to dispel the idea that we have severed the link with hospitalizations,” he said.

“We have about three times as many people on ventilators as at the same time last month. “ As of Thursday, 32,551 people tested positive and 35 died within 28 days of testing positive. The deaths per week more than doubled – increasing by 52% – compared to the previous week. Over the past seven days, the UK has seen a 34.9% increase in Covid cases and a 51.5% increase in patients admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid. “I would even say it is irresponsible,” said Dr Nagpaul. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak urges staff to return to his offices

He went on to mention people suffering from long Covid and how it is a growing problem in the country. David Strain, senior clinical lecturer and Covid researcher at the University of Exeter, shared his concerns about the long Covid with the Financial Times. “Many of us have urged new Health Secretary Sajid Javid to take the long Covid into account when assessing the easing of the lockdown,” he said. “But he doesn’t seem to have taken it into account at all, even though Covid is likely to have more of an impact on the economy for a long time than any other aspect of the pandemic.”

The NHS is setting up specialist clinics to tackle the long-term symptoms many suffer from after apparently recovering from Covid. As part of a £ 100million program, the NHS is opening 15 clinics across England and improving long-term diagnosis of Covid. The most well-known symptoms of long Covid are fatigue, breathing problems, muscle pain and what is known as “brain fog”.

