Islam in Politics – Daily Times





Islam plays an extremely important role in Pakistani politics, because after all, the country was founded on the basis that Indian Muslims should have their own homeland. Imran Khan frequently mentions his dream of establishing a Riyasat-e-Madina in Pakistan. The first time that Nawaz Sharif, the political protege of Zia Ul Haq, came to power at the head of a coalition – Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (the name tells you everything you need to know). In this country, Islamists are known for their street power.

Islam preaches humility, after all that the Koran says, the servants of the Most Merciful are those who walk the earth inhumility. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) has shown this through multiple practical demonstrations in his life, such as doing his household chores himself and even participating in the construction of Masjid-e-Nabawi as well as the digging of the trench during the battle of Ahzab. . Hazrat Umar (RA), the well-guided 2nd Caliph, also showed his humility by his simplicity. It is known that when he arrived in Jerusalem to sign the surrender treaty, his slave was on his camel as he walked. Its simplicity led Sophrones, the Patriarch to declare, In truth, Islam has surpassed all other religions.

It seems that very few Pakistani politicians show much humility. Who could forget when the governor’s dog of Sindh received a full VIP protocol? However, Imran Khan’s recent trips to a market in Islamabad (without protocol) have been welcoming. VIP culture is deeply rooted in many Pakistani politicians. A notable example of this is when Tariq Bashir Cheema, a minister belonging to a party whose sole objective is to bring a family into the corridors of power, was criticized for using his influence to vaccinate his family as well as a celebrity.

The Holy Prophet (SAWW) guided Muslims to stand up against tyranny and oppression. Sadly, Imran Khan, in his foreign policy, appeared to feel that while Islamophobia in the West deserved (rightly, I might add) unqualified condemnation, the genocidal campaign of placing its Uyghur Muslims in Chinese government internment camps deserve to be ignored as the Chinese version of the story is completely different from the version of what we hear from Western media and Western governments as he recently said in an interview with Chinese media. While it’s understandable that Pakistan’s reaction to China’s campaign against the Uyghurs may not be the same as that of the United States, defending China is a completely different thing.

It seems that the government officials of the ITP should avoid giving interviews to the international media as this only embarrasses the Pakistanis. From the SMQ’s refusal to name Osama bin Laden (OBL) as a terrorist, to Imran Khan’s bizarre remarks that men are not robots.

First, let me address the SMQ’s refusal to give a straightforward answer to the question of whether OBL was a terrorist, which led to the famous remark, I’ll let it pass. Surprisingly, the SMQ refused to name OBL, a man responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people, as a terrorist. It is said in the Holy Quran, Anyone who kills a soul unless there is a soul or corruption [done] in the land – it is as if he had entirely killed mankind. And whoever saves one, it is as if he has entirely saved mankind.

Now let me talk about Imran Khan’s remark that men are not robots (if women wear revealing clothes) about rape and sexual assault. While I may not have the full context, these remarks alone are quite problematic. These words are probably not motivated by religion but probably by the misogyny present in our society. While some rushed to defend him, saying that by speaking against these remarks, you would be speaking against the Quran and the Sunnah. I would like to quote Sura Nisa, Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and be modest, and tell the believing women to lower their gaze and be modest.

The Qur’an explicitly tells men (as well as women) to lower their gaze and control themselves.

What made these remarks even more muffled was that they came just days after a video of a former JUI-F chief, Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman, sexually assaulting a (male) student of the seminar in a madrassa.

Islam also calls for tolerance, with a famous Koranic verse declaring: There is no compulsion in religion. However, intolerance towards religious minorities is widespread in Pakistan. A vivid example of this was when Fayyaz ul Chohan, Punjab’s Minister of Information at the time, called out Hindus drinkers of cow urine and although these remarks legitimately led to his dismissal it was sad to see that after a few months, he was able to get out of prison because he was reinstated in the cabinet after a few months.

Pakistani politicians have also shown their anti-Semitism, with one PTI MP claiming a quote mistakenly attributed to Hitler (rewarded with loud office noises) while another quoted the discredited Sages of Zion manuscript. Unfortunately, this kind of commentary is made in a country founded on the principles of Islam, which calls for special respect for the people of the book (which includes the Jews).

In conclusion, it is sad to see that the actions of many politicians in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan contradict Islamic values.

The author has a keen interest in current affairs and politics.

