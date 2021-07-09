China is spitting fire at land border to repel India’s sea surge in Indian Ocean, writes KC Singh, former MEA secretary

While India is concerned about restoring normalcy after the second wave of Covid, two developments have impacted our external environment. On July 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, while pledging goodwill and seeking to share Chinese prosperity, threatened to slam the heads of those who tried. to intimidate or intimidate China. Here is the main tyrant of Asia who embraces the status of victim, while threatening to use force to annex Taiwan and assimilate Hong Kong.

The second development is the sudden departure of US troops from their two-decade-old base in Bagram, north of Kabul, effectively eliminating the visible US military presence. Afghan army personnel complained that they were not informed, finding the exit when looters were discovered. Meanwhile, the Taliban captured large swathes of northern Afghanistan, forcing a few thousand Afghan troops across the border into Tajikistan.

Japan in Taiwan

Speaking of China, the Japanese Defense Minister surprised everyone by pointing out: We are family with Taiwan and Taiwan’s security was tied to the Japanese island of Okinawa. The Miyako Strait separates Taiwan and Okinawa by just 700 kilometers. This straightforward red line from a US ally should force the US to clarify its position on China’s use of force to annex Taiwan. As it stands, the US Navy has 200 ships in the Pacific, compared to 360 frontline ships in China. But if the Japanese naval assets are added to those of the United States, the balance is balanced. Japan has 22 of the world’s largest diesel-electric submarines and is converting two of its flat-roofed helicopter carriers to aircraft carriers, positioning F-35B fighters there.

The quadrilateral security dialogue, called the Quad, which besides Japan and the United States includes Australia and India, is gaining in importance. China’s English spokesperson, Global Times, has warned India not to join the United States in containing China. Unfortunately, China does not realize that it is in fact its aggressive behavior that forces its Asian neighbors to seek strength in unity. But India must both defend its northern land border with China, while working with Quad’s partners to put maritime pressure on China. Military pressure on the land border is used by China to deter India from using its maritime advantage over China in the Indian Ocean.

Power shift in Afghanistan

Developments in Afghanistan inevitably impinge on Indian security. If the Taliban seize power, the consequences could be deadly. Reports that some Indian officials have met the Taliban in Qatar may be too late to generate influence. The speed of the American withdrawal, well before the announced deadline of September 11, shifted the balance of power in favor of the Taliban. India has denied having closed missions in Afghanistan. It is possible that the government of President Ashraf Ghanis could still linger, as Kabul is well defended.

However, by using the warlords as defenders as the Afghan army melts before the Taliban advances and US air cover becomes uncertain, the security of the Ghani regime becomes fragile. The Taliban, like a leopard, will not change places. They cannot harbor anti-American terrorist groups or target Shiites so as not to offend Iran. They can even tolerate other ethnicities, as long as their view of the Islamic Caliphate is accepted. But women and girls will face a regressive environment that will deny them access to education and employment. The neighborhood will feel the impact of their tribal atavism and Islamic extremism.

With any luck, Pakistan may not want to replay the past drama when the Taliban called the shots on their core issues, even when it affects the neighborhood. The Indian government urging the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and India and Pakistan to restore the ceasefire on the Line of Control has raised hopes of a new thaw. But Pakistan blaming India for the explosion in front of the home of terrorist mastermind Hafiz Saeed denies these developments. So, with both China and Pakistan, the situation is fraught with tension and risk.

The writer is a former secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs