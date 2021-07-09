PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid-19, says oxygen plants should be operational at the earliest | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country and the progress of increased oxygen and oxygen availability medical before a potential third wave of the pandemic.

Officials present at the meeting told the Prime Minister that more than 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are being established across the country with the help of contributions from the PM-CARES fund as well as various ministries and PSUs. .

The Prime Minister was informed that once all the PSA oxygen plants to be set up in all the states and districts of the country are functional, they will support more than 4 lakh oxygen beds.

There have been numerous reports of oxygen unavailability in India during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. A race for government beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment across the country has been reported, even as the death toll and infections continue to rise exponentially.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities to ensure that these factories are made operational as soon as possible. He said central government officials should work closely with state governments for the same and ensure that there is adequate training of hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. Agents told the prime minister they were in regular contact with state government agents regarding the speeding up of oxygen factories.

Prime Minister Modi also called on officials to ensure that each district has qualified staff. The government should focus on deploying cutting edge technologies such as IoT to track the performance and operation of these oxygen plants at local and national levels, he said. Officials informed him of a training module prepared by experts, which aims to train around 8,000 people across the country. A pilot is also underway to use the IoT to monitor the performance of oxygen factories, they said.

This is the Prime Minister’s first Covid-19 meeting of this level after a reshuffle of his cabinet earlier this week. The new Union Minister of Health, Mansukh Mandaviya, took charge of his ministry on Thursday, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan in this post, who resigned in the midst of the pandemic.