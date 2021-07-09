Donald Trump mercilessly mocked his censorship remarks – in the Wall Street Journal





In the essay, Trump complained that he was censored by social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook, which kicked him from their platforms following his incitement to riot on the U.S. Capitol.

If Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can censor me they can censor you and trust me they are, writes Donald J. Trump https://t.co/bMFTFypGwm

– WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) July 8, 2021

Critics mocked the former president for complaining about not having a platform, in one of the most widely read newspapers in America.

They also criticized the Conservative newspaper for publishing the article in the first place, given Trump’s attempts to overthrow democracy by overturning the 2020 election result:

Donald Trump complains about censorship by * checking notes * while writing an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Why doesn’t the WSJ host my op-eds? I AM CENSORED !!!!

– Brandon Hieb (@AlmostFurious) July 8, 2021

“I was silenced! He wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

– Thor Benson (@thor_benson) July 8, 2021

I wanted to write an editorial for the Wall Street Journal. They didn’t let me do it. If they can censor me, they can censor you.

– Numb Stress (@Tecaterob) July 8, 2021

the first opinion of the WSJ written in pencil.

– ElJefe45 (@ JeffM50196181) July 8, 2021

This isn’t the biggest takeaway from Trump’s editorial (the most important has to do with what WSJ opinion has become), but it still seemed to me puzzled that Trump’s use of “illegal alien” has not been edited by an editor. AP stopped using the term in 2013, and many ads have since followed suit.

– Brandon Ambrosino (@BrandonAmbro) July 8, 2021

great article, greatest article ever, so many words, only the best words …

– Tobias Burri (@tobias_burri) July 8, 2021

Should the WSJ editorial page house someone they condemned for trying to subvert democracy? Donald J. Trump: If Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube can censor me, they can censor you and trust me, they are. https://t.co/mwrLrSUTYm via @WSJOpinion

– Mona Charen (@monacharen) July 8, 2021

Donald J. Trump did not write a single word in this column.

WSJ really thinks they were fools. What if you stop making the platform for the insurgents who would rather destroy American democracy than share it with black people? Just a thought. https://t.co/1MdoLPaRQk

– DEMS in disarray? (@DemsMoreUnited) July 8, 2021

“I am censored,” shouts the former president in America’s second most widely distributed newspaper. Yes, that’s exactly how censorship works. https://t.co/trZhkbBxhT

– Jon Robert Rathburne Eugene Harold (@boatloadsbaley) July 8, 2021

“I am censored,” the man wrote in a guest column reprinted in one of the world’s largest newspapers. “My views are not being heard,” he complains after returning from a weekly political rally in person. pic.twitter.com/eNApN7VY7X

– mausmalone (@mausmalone) July 8, 2021

Hey WSJ, if he can “write” for a national newspaper, how is he “censored”?

,, Account Federico Chiesa stan (@LeeSpring_) July 8, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-wall-street-journal-essay-contradiction_n_60e8065be4b0b0220ede1214

