US Department of Defense cancels “JEDI” contract awarded to Microsoft under Donald Trump





The US Department of Defense canceled a cloud computing contract that had been awarded to Microsoft, somewhat controversially, under the Trump administration (thanks, CNN). Yeah, I hadn’t thought of this guy in about five months either, sorry.

The controversy was because basically people who know what they are talking about felt it should have gone to Amazon. The contract was for an ultra-secure cloud storage system for US military data and technology, valued at up to $ 10 billion over 10 years, and Amazon Web Services is widely viewed as the best option in the world. cloud computing industry.

Get this: It was named the Joint Venture Defense Infrastructure Contract, as it was the JEDI Contract. Nice to know that we have adults running these things, although I guess that fits Space Force.

Amazon felt that this contract was awarded to Microsoft because Donald Trump dislikes Amazon’s executive chairman and then CEO Jeff Bezos (or the Washington Post, which Bezos owns). Trump has said he will take a “close look” at the contract before it is awarded to Microsoft, and there is no shortage of other public comments from him disparaging Amazon and Bezos.

(Image credit: Whitehouse.gov)

So Amazon challenged the decision in the United States Federal Claims Court on this basis, accusing the former US president of “repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks” on the company and asking him to testify on how the contract has been awarded.

I love this passage from Amazon’s court record in February 2020: “President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander-in-Chief to interfere with government functions, including government procurement federal government, in order to advance his personal agenda. Preserving public confidence in the country’s procurement process requires the discovery and completion of the administrative record, particularly in light of President Trump’s order to “do fuck Amazon. “The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the DoD budget for his own personal and political ends.”

In March 2020, the DoD announced it would reassess the decision.

Obviously, the reassessment showed that this was not the cloud computing deal they were looking for. In a press release, the DoD said it decided to cancel the contract due to “changing requirements, increased cloud retention and industry advancements” and that JEDI “does not meets its needs more “.

(Image credit: The Smithsonian via Flickr)

Microsoft responded in a blog post by accepting the ruling, defending its technology, saying starting all over is better than spending years in court, and taking a few hits on Amazon (“Our focus on our customer, and not about politics or litigation, is the cornerstone of our approach to helping governments and businesses achieve mission results. “)

The response also includes this incredible line: “The 20 months since the DoD selected Microsoft as a JEDI partner highlight issues that deserve the attention of policymakers.

For its part, Amazon says it agrees with the decision and reaffirmed the company’s position that the contract was originally awarded as “the result of outside influence that has no bearing on it. place in public procurement “. Don’t mess with Jeff.

The DoD will now seek proposals from Microsoft, Amazon and other cloud providers that can “meet DoD requirements.”

