AJK CEC writes to Prime Minister Imran Khan after Ali Amin Gandapur saw money donated during his campaign





The AJK CEC calls on the Prime Minister to tell his ministers to observe the code of conduct or to find themselves disqualified during the AJK election race on July 25. The letter to the Prime Minister comes after Ali Amin Gandapur saw people donate money. financial or development package or any type of attraction “.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Commissioner, Retired Judge Abdul Rashid Sulehria, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to ensure that ministers abide by the code of conduct set for them. July 25 elections to the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The development comes after a video began circulating on social media that shows Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur handing over a large bundle of cash to some supporters of the LA-1 Mirpur 1 constituency ‘AJK where he had gone to campaign this week. .

Some people had gathered around Gandapur to complain to him about a badly damaged road. They told him that they were looking to fix it with what little money they could raise on their own. To this, the minister immediately handed them a donation of 500,000 rupees, which was videotaped.

Gandapur also said he was ready to provide additional financial assistance and promised people that the next time he visited the area the road would have been repaired.

There have also been reports of other ministers making promises of various projects in other constituencies during their respective campaigns.

Following this revelation, the Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the Prime Minister, asking him to give written directions to federal government ministers participating in the election, as well as to the provincial government, in order to ensure that no individual violates the codes of conduct specified by the AJK government.

“It is important to mention that the violation of any provision of the Code of Conduct by any person during a candidate’s election campaign may result in [in] disqualification of the candidate concerned, ”the letter reads.

CEC informs PM of code of conduct

Sulehria also wrote a separate letter to the Prime Minister informing him of the code of conduct itself.

“Let me take this opportunity to assess your well-being as the AJK Election Commission has promulgated a 2021 code of conduct for strict compliance by all political parties, candidates and polling staff who are delegates for the administration of the electoral process in order to ensure that the elections are held fairly, just and in the most transparent manner in all respects, without provoking any intimidation or coercion on the free exercise of the right to vote by the voters ”, begins the letter.

The letter goes on to state that the code “firmly prohibits any type of statement in terms of financial or development package or any type of attraction by political parties, running candidates and their supporters to gain the favor of voters for any candidate. in the running, with the exception of their party’s manifesto. “.

Sulehria said the request is being made “to ensure that the AJK general elections […] be conducted in a transparent and independent manner without being to blame for the misuse of state resources by public office holders ”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359221-ajk-cec-writes-to-pm-imran-khan-after-ali-amin-gandapur-seen-donating-cash-while-campaigning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos