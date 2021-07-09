Politics
Xi and Washington hawks unite against Chinese tech IPOs in US
President Xi Jinping is finally addressing what his administration has long viewed as a nagging national security risk and flagrant weakness in China’s financial markets – their failure to attract the country’s top tech companies, which have instead gone to New York to raise capital.
This constant flow of business and prestige for the American stock exchanges is now over. After spending most of his second term focusing on perceived national security risks in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and China’s domestic financial sector, Xi turns his attention to the country’s New York-listed tech champions and the data that drives their activities.
The apparent trigger for this new campaign was Didi Chuxing’s decision to go ahead with an initial public offering of US $ 4.4 billion on the eve of the celebrations marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The ridesharing company did so despite fears at home that U.S. regulators could gain access to its treasures of customer data.
In response, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator, on July 2 ordered Didi to stop recruiting new users pending a review of its data security practices. When trading in the United States of the company’s newly listed shares resumed on Tuesday, they fell 20%.
Lest anyone miss the message, on Tuesday night, the Chinese government’s State Council and the Party’s Central Committee issued rare joint guidelines that will lead to much more scrutiny of overseas IPOs. As a result, said Chen Long of Plenum, a Beijing-based consultancy firm, the ACC “could become de facto the highest authority to approve [tech] IPO ”.
While detailed procedures and requirements have yet to be defined, it is clear that the earlier freedom of Chinese tech champions to list overseas stocks when and where they deemed it appropriate has been revoked. The new policy is also in line with “Beijing’s growing emphasis on self-reliance and more introverted policies,” said Eswar Prasad, a Chinese financial expert at Cornell University.
One of Didi’s early investors, who was fortunate enough to sell his shares before the investigation was announced, noted that the regulations were intentionally vague. “China can justify anything in the name of national security, just like the United States,” the investor said. “Xi made it clear that he doesn’t want the biggest Chinese companies to IPO in the United States.
The irony is that many of Washington’s top Chinese hawks, like Florida Senator Marco Rubio, also don’t want the biggest Chinese companies to IPO in the United States.
Besides Didi, who has more than 490 million users, Chinese tech champions listed in the United States include Sina Weibo, which operates the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, and e-commerce giant Alibaba. The latter was a New York-only listed company for five years before completing a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2019. Imagine the reaction of the Chinese hawks in Washington if Twitter and Amazon were only listed in Shanghai.
China’s main critics in Washington shouldn’t want what Xi wants, and vice versa. If Xi is right that Alibaba, Weibo, and Didi’s New York listings are bad for China, then they’re probably good for the United States. But on Tuesday, Rubio told the Financial Times that allowing Didi to register in New York had been “reckless and irresponsible.”
Rubio and many others on Capitol Hill object that Chinese companies have so far managed to evade US audits because Beijing does not allow them to open their books to foreign accountants.
Xi’s administration fears this will change. Legislation signed by Donald Trump during his last year in office can force the delisting of any company that does not accept audits from the Washington-based Public Company Accounting Oversight Board for three years.
Xi and Rubio probably both agree that three years is too long. Thanks to Didi’s debacle, they can both get what they want much sooner than that.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1105350a-7072-4014-bf76-6dcc26d9935f
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]