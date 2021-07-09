In his Pleido, Edhy Prabowo apologizes to Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto





Tribunnews.com reporter Ilham Rian Pratama TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo apologized to President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. This is as stated in the defendant’s plea in the Corruption Case for the Export of Clear Lobster Seed which was read to the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday (7/9/2021). “I apologize specifically to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo and the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, who have given me confidence,” said Edhy. He also apologized to the management, staff and all employees of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. “Who felt bothered by the existence of this thing,” Edhy said. Read also : Edhy Prabowo sued for 5 years, ICW: KPK Firli Bahuri reluctant to take tough action against politicians Edhy Prabowo also apologized to his mother, extended family and the family of his wife, Iis Rosyita Dewi. “And all Indonesians in general and the big family in the marine and fishing community,” Edhy said. In his own case, Edhy denied knowing there was a bribe in the application for the fried shrimp export permit. He also denied being the owner of PT Aero Citra Kargo, a company that has a monopoly on seed shipments from Indonesia to overseas. Read also : Private Secretary Edhy Prabowo sued 4 years and 6 months in prison over bribery in lobster seed export “The allegation that I was involved in organizing and participating in receiving the flow of funds is something very forced and wrong,” Edhy said. In this case, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) demanded 5 years in prison for Edhy Prabowo and a fine of IDR 400 million, a subsidiary of 6 years in prison. In addition to the crime, the KPK prosecutor demanded that Edhy pay compensation of 9.6 billion rupees and US $ 77,000. The KPK accused Edhy and his men of accepting bribes of 24 billion rupees and US $ 77,000. The money was turned over to Edhy to speed up the process of applying for a permit for the cultivation and export of fry.

