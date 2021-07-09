BJP lacks seriousness about Gorkhas: Darjeeling MP writes to PM Modi





Darjeeling MP BJP Neeraj Zimba wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying locals were unhappy that Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was not given a place in the central cabinet. He said the move made Gorkhas feel the BJP was not serious about their issues.

Darjeeling MP Neeraj Zimba (Photo: Twitter / @NeerajZimba) Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba of the BJP wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying that people in the hills were agitated that MP Raju Bista was removed from the Union cabinet. In the letter, Neeraj Zimba claimed that Bista’s non-induction into the Union cabinet demotivated the entire Gorkha community, as they felt that “the BJP is not serious about the Gorkhas and of their problems “. Today I wrote to @PMOIndia to congratulate him on the later cabinet expansion and presentation of the youngest ministerial team in our nation’s history. This historic milestone will usher in a new era of performance-driven governance that India needs to meet the needs of changing times. pic.twitter.com/5a7iUWbFLJ Neeraj Tamang Zimba (@NeerajZimba) July 9, 2021 Neeraj Zimba claimed that Bista had done a lot of development work for North Bengal. Zimba claimed that since 2009 Darjeeling has elected a BJP representative to Lok Sabha and said leaving out a deserving candidate like Bista has stirred the hill dwellers. This proved the government’s lack of seriousness regarding the issues concerning the community of Gorkha and the hills, terai and dooars of Darjeeling, ”Zimba said in the letter. Four West Bengal BJP MPs were inducted into Modi cabinet and received positions in the Ministry of Defense. The leaders are Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar, Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur and Alipurduar MP John Barla. Read | Restarting Modis mega Cabinet: 10 things you should know Read also: The formation of the renewed cabinet of Prime Minister Modi was not without surprises | here’s why Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

