Emily Thornberry says Labor will define how to ‘fix’ Boris Johnson’s deal with EU

Emily Thornberry said Labor would soon start explaining how they would “fix” Boris Johnson’s “thin” trade deal with the EU.

The shadow secretary for international trade said The Commons People podcast from HuffPost UK that six months after his agreement, it was clear that there was more than just “teething problems ”.

But she said the job was “not going to start saying we have to come back to the EU ”.

Thornberry said Liz Truss, the secretary of international trade, was like the “secretary of state for a donut ”because she focused on“ trade but not Europe ”.

“She will not take any responsibility for fixing the deal we really need, which is the biggest trade deal, which is the trade deal with the EU, which has big loopholes,” Thornberry said.

“You can’t see her for the dust. It will not engage on the issue of trade with Europe.

“We have to fix this really thin deal. It’s like gossamer. The agreement we have now with the EU.

“You would think the Secretary of State for International Trade would take some responsibility for making sure these holes are fixed.

“Six months after the deal, we can now start to say, ‘when you say it’s a startup problem, obviously it’s not,’ she said.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious, more and more obvious, what the problems are with the agreement.

“Everything was covered by Covid and by the government which kept telling us that these were just youth issues.

“When companies come to me, and they do it all the time, and tell me that they have this problem, we can start to gather evidence of what the problem is, how it is not a problem. start, how it needs to be fixed and start challenging the government on what it should be doing.

Thornberry added that Labor would go beyond ‘challenging’ the government and start ‘telling them what we think they should do and hoping they do’.

But she said the party was “not will start to say that we have to re-enter the EU “because the UK”will not be able to adhere to the same conditions that we left ”.

“We should join the Euro, we should probably join Schengen, we wouldn’t get our discount.”

“It’s not like it used to be, neither inside nor outside,” she said. “We have an agreement now, what we need to do now is make sure that this agreement works. But it is below the norm. So wWe have to make sure we fix it.

Thornberry accused the government of having “dead eyes” and lacking an “appropriate strategy” when it comes to doing business and dealing with China, especially the CPTPP trade deal.

The bloc is made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The British government has launched accession negotiations. China has also said it may apply to join.

“We’ve come out of one big trading block and look like we’re about to come back into another,” Thornberry said. “They just don’t seem to think about that stuff.”

Thornberry also met with the Taiwanese representative to the UK on Thursday to discuss “concerns” about “what the future of China may have in relation to the” CPTPP.

She said there would “continue to be engaged with Taiwan” even if that irritated Beijing.

“I don’t think the Chinese government is so lacking in pragmatism that it really expects to push Taiwan off the island and into the sea, I mean that won’t happen, is it.” , Thornberry added.

“We should just be consistent and we should just be direct,” she said. “And just say we want to be able to work with China, but frankly, there are things we don’t agree with.”

In the interview with Commons People, Thornberry said Labor should “speak clearly and confidently with one voice ”to defeat the Conservative Party.

“We have to stick together. Personally, I don’t think we should fight with each other. I don’t think it’s necessary, ”she said. “We have to make it clear that we love each other and that we love each other. It shouldn’t be impossible.

“Sometimes I think there are certain people, I don’t name any names, sometimes I wonder how much venom some people seem to throw at each other, other comrades, you just think, ‘throw away just a tenth of that in the Conservatives and you would be a really good politician.